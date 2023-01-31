Financial Markets Wall Street

This 2016 photo shows the New York Stock Exchange.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains on Tuesday, ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve's last hikes to interest rates for a while.

Markets got a boost after a report showed that that growth for workers' pay and benefits slowed during the end of 2022. While that's frustrating for people trying to keep up with soaring prices, markets see it as an encouraging sign of easing pressure on inflation and possibly a gentler Fed in the months ahead.

