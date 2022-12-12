Climate USDA Funding

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks about the Aim for Climate Initiative in the UAE Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Nov. 11 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

 File photo | Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The federal government on Monday announced another $325 million for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers. The payments follow $2.8 billion awarded in September to 70 projects, mostly larger-scale efforts backed by universities, businesses and agricultural groups.

