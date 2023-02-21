Winter Storm

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 Erin Woodiel | The Argus Leader via AP

MINNEAPOLIS — A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.

The storm was to begin around midday and continue through Thursday morning, dumping heavy snow and ice over parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The wind might hit 50 mph in some places.

