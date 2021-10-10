Under-the-radar Badie comes up big for Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. | Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz called running back Tyler Badie the "least-talked-about great player in the country."
Badie turned in another under-the-radar classic Saturday, rushing for a career-high 217 yards and scoring three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 48-35 victory over North Texas.
"That sucker is gritty," Drinkwitz said.
Badie averaged 12.8 yards per carry and had four runs of at least 30 yards. Late in the third quarter, North Texas defensive back DeShawn Gaddie stood up Badie and had him in a headlock before he somehow slipped free and ran for 42 yards. Even Badie struggled to explain that one.
"I closed my eyes, and I wasn't down, so I just kept running," he said.
Missouri (3-3) opened a 31-7 halftime lead, but North Texas (1-4) started hitting big pass plays to keep the score competitive. Austin Aune completed 16 of 26 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The Mean Green outgained the Tigers 493-474 but couldn't overcome three turnovers, including a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.
"We played hard and fought for each other, which is something we can build on," North Texas coach Seth Littrell said. "We played with emotion, but eventually we have to get out of our own way. We are taking turns making errors."
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 21 of 32 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard scoring pass to JJ Hester. Dawson Downing put the game away in the final four minutes with a 60-yard touchdown run.
By that point, Badie was relaxing on the sideline, getting a well-earned break. He had a low profile entering the season because he backed up workhorse Larry Rountree the past three years. With Rountree moving on to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers this year, Badie is getting his chance to shine.
There was some question whether the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Badie could take the pounding absorbed by a workhorse running back, but so far so good. For the season, he has 675 rushing yards, 212 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
"I knew it wasn't my time before," Badie said. "That's what I tell the younger guys, 'You just have to wait. Your time is going to come.' Luckily for me, that happened this season."
