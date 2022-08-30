APTOPIX Pakistan Floods

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters Monday in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.

 Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,160 people since mid-June.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Pakistan's flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, were a signal to the world to step up action against climate change.

