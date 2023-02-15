Ukraine Russia War

A man receives humanitarian aid provided by UN World Food Program and ADRA charity organisation for the residents of the region and internally displaced persons at the distribution center Feb. 10 in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine.

 Associated Press

GENEVA — The U.N.'s humanitarian aid and refugee agencies said Wednesday they are seeking $5.6 billion to help millions of people in Ukraine and countries that have taken in fleeing Ukrainians in the wake of Russia's invasion of their country nearly a year ago.

The bulk of the joint appeal — $3.9 billion — is for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which aims to help more than 11 million people by funneling funds through more than 650 partner organizations.

