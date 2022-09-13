Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian military vehicles move on the road Monday in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

 Associated Press

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.

As the advance continued, Ukraine's border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia acknowledged that it has withdrawn troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in recent days.

