Russia Ukraine War One Year

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in 2022 in Borodyanka, Ukraine.

 File photo | Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — In the final hours before the Russian onslaught, a last grasp at peace. Russian troops would soon pour across Ukraine’s borders and Russian missiles would fill Ukrainian skies, taking Ukrainian lives in the biggest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still appealed, on war’s brink, for reason to prevail.

Staring intently into the camera in a last-ditch, dead-of-night, video-recorded plea against the invasion, Zelenskyy warned Russia that the consequences would be “an abundance of pain, filth, blood and death.”

