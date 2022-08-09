Monkeypox Vaccine

A man holds a sign urging increased access to the monkeypox vaccine during a July 18 protest in San Francisco.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a plan to stretch the nation's limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose, citing research suggesting that the reduced amount is about as effective.

The so-called dose-sparing approach also calls for administering the Jynneos vaccine with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue — a practice that may rev up the immune system better. Recipients would still get two shots spaced four weeks apart.

