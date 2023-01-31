Employment Costs

Hiring signs are displayed Jan. 13 at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation.

Wages and benefits, such as health insurance, grew 1% in the October-December quarter compared with the previous three months. That marked a solid gain, though it was slower than the 1.2% increase in the July-September quarter.

