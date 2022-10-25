Japan US South Korea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks during a talk with her counterpart, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong, on Tuesday at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo.

 Associated Press

TOKYO | The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense," to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.

Sherman said North Korea's repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks were provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

