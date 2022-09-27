APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street

A broker talks on his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange building Tuesday in the Financial District of New York.

 Associated Press

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for U.S. stock indexes Tuesday as markets stagger amid worries about a possible recession.

The volatile trading comes a day after a broad sell-off sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes.

