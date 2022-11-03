US Korea Jong-sup

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, accompanied by South Korea's Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup, right, speaks during a joint news conference Thursday at the Pentagon in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.

North Korea has launched more than two dozen missiles over the last two days in response to U.S.-South Korean military exercises that began Monday. The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter and further frayed the nerves of a population already mourning the loss of more than 150 people at a horrific Halloween crowd crush.

