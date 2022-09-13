Russia Ukraine War United States

In this 2021 photo, a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Instead, military officials are looking toward the fights yet to come and laying out plans to provide Ukraine more weapons and expand training, while warily awaiting Russia's response to the sudden, stunning battlefield losses.

Although there was widespread celebration of Ukraine's gains over the weekend, U.S. officials know Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap, and his forces still control large swaths of the east and south.

