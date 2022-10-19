Russia Sanctions

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Sept. 27 event at DEA headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said, and other nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted in Latvia before it could be shipped to Russia.

