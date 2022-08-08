Britain Benin Bronzes

This handout photo provided by Horniman Museum and Gardens shows a Benin copper alloy plaque representing an encounter between Benin Chief Uwangue, and Portuguese traders, who are depicted to his left and right.

 Horniman Museum and Gardens via AP

LONDON — A London museum agreed Sunday to return a collection of Benin Bronzes looted in the late 19th century from what is now Nigeria as cultural institutions throughout Britain come under pressure to repatriate artifacts acquired during the colonial era.

The Horniman Museum and Gardens in southeast London said that it would transfer a collection of 72 items to the Nigerian government. The decision comes after Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments formally asked for the artifacts to be returned earlier this year and following a consultation with community members, artists and schoolchildren in Nigeria and the U.K., the museum said.

