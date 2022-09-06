South Korea Asia Typhoon

A road is damaged as waves hit a shore Tuesday in Ulsan, South Korea.

 Kim Yong-tai | Yonhap via AP

SEOUL, South Korea — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years killed at least six people, dumped three feet of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines on Tuesday. The death toll could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures, officials said.

There was also greater public awareness about the storm and its risks. Typhoon Hinnamnor made impact just weeks after heavy rain around the capital, Seoul, caused flooding that killed at least 14 people.

