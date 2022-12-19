Virus Outbreak China

A family member carrying the photo of a deceased relative walks beside a vehicle carrying the body outside a fever clinic Monday in Beijing.

 Associated Press

BEIJING — China's health authorities on Monday announced two COVID-19 deaths — the country's first reported fatalities in weeks — amid an expected surge of illnesses after it eased its strict "zero-COVID" approach.

Unofficial reports point to a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. Those people spoke on condition of not being identified for fear of retribution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.