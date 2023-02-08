Twitter Meltdown

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in 2022 in San Francisco.

 File photo | Associated Press

Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," the company tweeted from its "support" account.

