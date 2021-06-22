UEFA declines Munich application for rainbow-colored stadium
MUNICH | German soccer clubs are banding together to display rainbow colors during the country's match against Hungary at the European Championship after UEFA rejected host city Munich's plan to do the same.
Clubs in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Bremen and Düsseldorf will light up their venues during Wednesday's final group game in Munich in response to UEFA's decision to deny the city council's application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors.
UEFA, the governing body of European soccer which has the final say as tournament organizer, said Tuesday that it understood the intention behind the council's proposal but "must decline this request" because of its political context — "a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament."
Bavaria's Lesbian and Gay Association said it will hold protests outside and inside the stadium, while CSD Germany said it was co-operating with other groups, including Queeramnesty, to distribute 11,000 rainbow flags to fans attending the game.
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter's application toUEFA made clear the city wanted to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law was denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.
Reiter described UEFA's decision as "shameful" and said it was "very disappointing" that the German soccer federation failed to give the city's proposal more support.
Federation spokesman Jens Grittner suggested Monday that it might be an option to display the colors in the days after Hungary's visit. Munich will host a quarterfinal match at Euro 2020 on July 2.
"A laughable counter-proposal," Reiter said. "I don't know what the point of this proposal is supposed to be."
Reiter said he expects to raise rainbow flags over city hall and have a wind turbine near the stadium and the city's Olympic Tower illuminated in rainbow colors, too.
"We in Munich certainly won't let ourselves be discouraged from sending a clear signal to Hungary and the world," Reiter said.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticized the German position on Monday.
"In Hungary we have passed a law to protect Hungarian children, and now in Western Europe they are griping about it," Szijjártó said in Luxembourg. "They want to express this by including politics in a sporting event, which has nothing to do with the passing of national laws."
UEFA said it believes "that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others" and it proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colors on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.
The body said these dates "align better with existing events."
But the delayed action undermined Munich's planned protest against what it called "the homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government."
Hungary's National Assembly approved the bill against sharing LGBT content with minors in a 157-1 vote last week, when one independent lawmaker voted against it and all other opposition parties boycotted the voting session in protest.
"This legislation represents a new mark in the invisibility and disenfranchisement of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) and adds to the systematic restriction of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms that have been practiced for years in Hungary," the Munich council said in its application, which had cross-party support.
UEFA said it understood the council's intention to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion but stressed that it was "a politically and religiously neutral organization."
Michael Roth, Germany's minister for Europe, said UEFA's decision was "bitter, but expected" and he called for fans attending the game to show their colors in the stadium.
"Set an example for diversity and solidarity with LGBTI people in Hungary and all over Europe! LGBTI rights are human rights!" Roth wrote on Twitter.
Bavarian governor Markus Söder also regretted UEFA's decision.
"It would have been a very good sign of tolerance and freedom. We have to stand up against exclusion and discrimination," Söder said in a post on Twitter.
Plans for other stadiums, where the tournament is not being played, to be illuminated with rainbow colors quickly gathered support on Tuesday.
"If Munich is not allowed on Wednesday, then the other stadiums in the country will have to show their colors. Come now, league colleagues!" Eintracht Frankfurt board spokesman Axel Hellmann said on Twitter.
Cologne was the first to follow, with the other cities soon joining.
Berlin Deputy Mayor Ramona Pop accused UEFA of hypocrisy.
"Always happy to be lauded for actions against homophobia and racism, but not allowing a rainbow stadium as a symbol of tolerance and diversity at Euro 2020. What a poor showing, UEFA!" Pop said.
On Sunday, UEFA gave the go-ahead for Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to continue wearing a captain's armband with the rainbow colors at the tournament.
"What does the rainbow stand for?" German government spokesman Steffen Seibert asked on Monday. "It stands for how we want to live: With respect for each other, without the discrimination that has long excluded minorities. And surely the vast majority of people can relate to that."
Germany coach Joachim Löw said the team will keep advocating tolerance and diversity.
"Personally I would have liked it if the stadium had been lit up in these colors, if these lights had come on," Löw said. "We have set signs in the past and will continue to do so in the future. But it's important that these values are also lived."
Secret recording has Wisconsin seniors criticizing Gard
MADISON, Wis. | Wisconsin's seniors were critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and later sent to a newspaper.
The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches. The newspaper said it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that it included only a portion of the actual meeting.
During the meeting, forward Nate Reuvers tells Gard that "we don't have a relationship" and that "I personally don't think or feel like you care about our future aspirations." Guard Walt McGrory tells Gard that "I don't know if I'll ever talk to you again after this."
Gard issued a statement saying he has his "players' backs" and is fully committed to their development.
"I care deeply about the student-athletes in our program," Gard said. "I want nothing more than to help them and see them succeed on and off the court. Our program has a lengthy track record of doing both. But the path to a championship or to graduation is not always easy. Sometimes there are setbacks. Difficult conversations have to be had. Sometimes people just need to get things off their chest."
Gard added that he was "incredibly disappointed" that a private meeting was "secretly recorded, edited and made public."
"It shows a complete lack of care for our program culture and for the confidentiality that is owed to our student-athletes who wanted an opportunity to share their thoughts behind closed doors," Gard said.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez, who is retiring at the end of the month, said in a statement that "Greg, his staff and his team have my full support as they look toward the 2021-22 season." Chris McIntosh, who has been deputy athletic director since 2017, will be the new athletic director.
In the State Journal report, an unidentified player described the meeting by saying that Gard "sat there, he listened and there was not one dry eye in the entire room at the end of everything." The player added that, "the biggest thing that he did at the end was he apologized again and he was in tears and he said, 'It's not your fault, it's my fault.'"
Wisconsin went 18-13 and lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past season. The Badgers had opened the season ranked seventh after winning a share of the Big Ten title in 2019-20.
Gard owns a 119-70 record in six seasons.
Although the NCAA gave seniors the options to return for one more year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Brad Davison is the only one of Wisconsin's seven 2020-21 seniors who plans to play for the Badgers next season.
Wembley capacity increased for Euro 2020 semifinals, final
LONDON | More than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium after UEFA secured an agreement Tuesday with the British government on an increased capacity.
No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can potentially attend without having to quarantine after flying into London.
The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium.
Now Wembley will be allowed to be at about 75% capacity for the semifinals and final.
"The last 18 months have taught us — both on and off the pitch — how integral fans are to the fabric of the game," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said. "This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.
"I am grateful to the prime minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalizing these arrangements with us."
Tourists from all the non-British nations competing at Euro 2020 have to quarantine for at least five days upon arrival in the country under general pandemic regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
UEFA said last week it was in talks with authorities in London about allowing fans in by staying in the country less than 24 hours and staying within bubbles. UEFA is also seeking quarantine exemptions for VIPs, including representatives of sponsors.
There are fears Britain is seeing the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections with cases rising to 68,449 over the last seven days. The resurgence is the result of the highly contagious delta variant first identified in India, sparking concerns among European leaders about the growing crowds at Wembley.
"I hope that UEFA will deal (with this) responsibly and I don't think it would be good if the stadiums there are full," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin.
Germany has a strict 14-day quarantine for people coming from Britain because of concerns that more cases of the delta variant could be imported, but other European Union countries allow travelers who are fully vaccinated to avoid quarantining.
To enter Wembley, fans have to produce a negative lateral flow test result or show proof they have been fully vaccinated.
Euro 2020 is seeing the biggest crowds at any event in Britain since the pandemic took hold in the country in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.