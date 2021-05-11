MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark

OAKLAND, Calif. | Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new waterfront ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.

MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is "not a viable option for the future vision of baseball."

"MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A's new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland," MLB said. "The A's have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever."

A's President Dave Kaval remains hopeful of a deal, but there is a time crunch.

"We're going to immediately start working with the league on exploring other markets and working hand in hand with them to identify which ones make the most sense and pursuing that right away," A's President Dave Kaval told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. "We need to keep our options open. People know, we can't even keep the lights on here at the Coliseum."

In November 2018, the A's announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland's City Council this summer it would not be ready until 2027.

"We're hopeful that our really exciting plan for a waterfront ballpark that's privately financed will be taken up by the city council," Kaval said. "I think it's something that is kind of a once-a-generational opportunity to re-imagine the waterfront. We're going to continue to pursue that and we're still hopeful that that could get approved, but we have to be realistic about where we are with the timelines."

Early this year, Kaval asked the City Council to make a decision via a vote before it breaks for the summer on a $12 billion privately funded ballpark project and major community development plan featuring $450 million in community benefits, but the team has been given no indication anything is imminent.

"We have an offer in front of the city council that we have not got a response on," Kaval said. "So I think we're still doing what we can to pursue the waterfront ballpark, which we think is a dynamic and exciting project but we are running out of time here in Oakland at our existing facility and we need to look at other options to see what might be possible."

The team's lease at the Coliseum is up in 2024, but the aging venue where the A's have played since 1968 is already having lighting and flooding issues.

A's owner John Fisher said in a statement Tuesday he will honor MLB's instructions but remains committed to continuing to pursue the waterfront ballpark proposed for construction in the city's Howard Terminal location, close to the popular Jack London Square neighborhood.

"The future success of the A's depends on a new ballpark," Fisher said. "Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB's direction to explore other markets."

The A's, who previously proposed and withdrew plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, are hopeful MLB's pressure might help push that process with the city.

"We share MLB's sense of urgency and their continued preference for Oakland. Today's statement makes clear that the only viable path to keeping the A's rooted in Oakland is a ballpark on the waterfront," Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

"We have made great strides with the Governor's certification and release of the EIR. Now, with the recent start of financial discussions with the A's, we call on our entire community – regional and local partners included — to rally together and support a new, financially viable, fiscally responsible, world class waterfront neighborhood that enhances our city and region, and keeps the A's in Oakland where they belong."

The proposed ballpark site is about 6 miles from the Coliseum and there is no mass transit. The A's and city have said they plan to build a gondola that would go from the waterfront area of ballpark over Interstate 880 to downtown. Kaval said the gondola is approved and undergoing environmental review.

The team's new downtown offices would have a view of the project, including from Kaval's large corner window.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has mentioned as possible expansion candidates: Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Montreal; Nashville, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Athletics have moved twice since the franchise was founded in Philadelphia, arriving in Kansas City for the 1955 season and in Oakland for the 1968 season.

Just two MLB teams have moved in the past half-century: The expansion Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for the 1972 season and the Montreal Expos transformed into the Washington Nationals for the 2005 season.

The Braves also moved twice, switching from Boston to Milwaukee for the 1953 season and to Atlanta for 1966.

There was a flurry of switches in the 1950s and '60s: the St. Louis Browns became the Baltimore Orioles (1954), the Brooklyn Dodgers moved to Los Angeles for 1958, the New York Giants moved to San Francisco for 1958, the original Washington Senators became the Minnesota Twins (1961) and the Seattle Pilots became the Milwaukee Brewers (1970).

Manfred says MLB will not consider expansion until the A's and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks.

Rays owner Stu Sternberg had been working to build a ballpark in Tampa's Ybor City area but abandoned that plan in December 2018. MLB's executive council gave the Rays permission in June 2019 to explore splitting their home schedule between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal after their lease at the Trop expires at the end of the 2027 season.

Man City clinches third Premier League title in four seasons

MANCHESTER, England | Locked out of their stadium for a year due the pandemic, Manchester City fans couldn't resist gathering outside, waiting for the moment they'd be crowned champions for the third time in four seasons.

It was a result not inside the Etihad Stadium but four miles (6.4 kilometers) across Manchester at their fiercest rival and nearest Premier League challenger that confirmed the title was reclaimed on Tuesday.

Manchester United losing 2-1 to Leicester left City with an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining. Whereas United started the century dominating English football, now City is the force with five titles in 10 seasons and the biggest spenders on transfers and salaries.

While United fans gather outside Old Trafford in protest, at City they come to celebrate the 13 years of investment from Abu Dhabi that has transformed the fortunes of a club that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and won two English titles in the previous century — in 1937 and 1968.

Within minutes of the final whistle blowing at Old Trafford — after Çağlar Söyüncü's 66th-minute header sealed the Leicester win that ended United's hopes of catching City — a "Champions" banner was unfurled over the entrance to the Etihad.

Soon, fans were setting off blue flares and parading small replica Premier League trophies. They will finally be allowed back into the stadium — up to 10,000 of them — to see City collect the real trophy after the final game of the Premier League season against Everton on May 23.

But it's not the first trophy they have seen City lift this season, with a fourth successive League Cup won in front of around 2,000 spectators at Wembley last month. And they could yet be allowed to witness, likely in Portugal, the team contesting its first Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 when a treble could be completed.

"We have missed the fans so much," City captain Fernandinho said. "We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season."

Ending Liverpool's reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach. And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again, just as he did twice leading Barcelona.

In a congested pandemic-impacted season that stretched the resources of teams, City was eight points from the lead in November languishing in 11th place after eight games. But Guardiola turned City's campaign around.

They've scored the most goals — 72 — even without playing with a recognized striker, and also conceded the fewest in the league — 26 — thanks to the resurgence in form of John Stones forming a center back partnership with Rúben Dias, who joined ahead of the season for 68 million euros (then $78 million).

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other — this was the hardest one," Guardiola said in a statement. "To come through this season — with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced — and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient."

Now City is the seven-time champions of England but there's a long way to go to overhaul United's record of 20 titles. Its neighbor hasn't won the league, though, since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"Of course it's not the position we want to be in," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who won the Premier League six times as a player under Ferguson. "We pushed (City) until the last 10, 12 days of the season. They have been lauded, and rightly so, as one of the best teams that's been in the Premier League. They've shown where the bar is. I want to congratulate Pep."

Joshua-Fury fight set for Saudi Arabia, says promoter

LONDON | The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.

Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. He said Aug. 14 is his preferred date because the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have finished, making the Joshua-Fury fight a bigger "global spectacle."

"It's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia," Hearn told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "To be honest with you, I don't mind giving you that information."

Fury's U.S. promoter, Bob Arum, has previously said Saudi Arabia would be the location of the fight.

Hearn has yet to respond to The Associated Press' request to confirm the details of the fight.

It would be Joshua's second fight in the kingdom. He reclaimed his WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz there in December 2019.

Joshua's only fight since saw him retain his titles by knocking out Kubrat Pulev in December.

Fury hasn't fought since beating Deontay Wilder in February last year to capture the WBC title.

Fury and Joshua have called each other out over Twitter over the last 24 hours, both urging the other to finalize terms for the fight.

Hearn said the "deal is done" but there was frustration on both sides that the fight had not been officially announced.

"From our perspective and AJ's perspective, we're ready to go," he said. "From Tyson Fury's perspective, they've got a couple of lawyers across it from their point.

"We have to nail this," Hearn added, "and I'm not going to stop until I nail it, and everyone has just got to move forward collectively. We're ready to go from our side. We're not far away from their side and it is inevitable."

Preakness allows Medina Spirit to enter with extra testing

BALTIMORE | Medina Spirit is set to run in the Preakness on Saturday to go for the second leg of the Triple Crown, as long as the Kentucky Derby winner passes a series of additional drug tests.

Maryland racing officials reached an agreement with trainer Bob Baffert on Tuesday to allow Medina Spirit and his other horses to enter races this weekend at Pimlico Race Course subject to extra testing and monitoring. If Medina Spirit, who failed a postrace drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, comes back clean in test results expected Friday, he is likely to be the favorite to win the Preakness.

"We reached an agreement with Mr. Baffert and his lawyers that allows for additional testing, additional monitoring — essentially a watchlist to ensure the integrity of the sport leading up to the race," Maryland Jockey Club lawyer Alan Rifkin said. "We're very pleased to have that and we appreciate Mr. Baffert's patience and the way in which his lawyers went about it."

Medina Spirit, fellow Baffert-trained Preakness colt Concert Tour and filly Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, are all subject to the extra scrutiny.

"Baffert has given these consents to further the interests of horse racing and the public," lawyer Craig Robertson wrote in a letter to the Maryland Jockey Club. "The integrity of the sport is of the utmost importance to Mr. Baffert, and by consenting to this testing regimen and monitoring, he reaffirms his commitment and dedication to the sport."

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses for the Preakness as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Concert Tour drew the outside 10th post and is the second choice in the wagering at 5-2.

Ram drew the No. 1 post at 30-1, Keepmeinmind the No. 2 at 15-1, Crowded Trade the No. 4 post at 10-1, Midnight Bourbon the No. 5 post at 5-1, Rombauer the No. 6 at 12-1, France Go de Ina the No. 7 at 20-1, Unbridled Honor the No. 8 at 15-1 and Risk Taking the No. 9 at 15-1.

Keepmeinmind and Midnight Bourbon are the only Kentucky Derby horses returning for the Preakness to challenge Medina Spirit. Trainer Brad Cox opted to skip the race with Mandaloun, who would be named the Derby winner if Medina Spirit is disqualified, and Essential Quality, who went off as the 3-1 Derby favorite.

Medina Spirit won that race May 1 as a 12-1 long shot. He won't be anywhere close to that if he gets to the Preakness.

"To me, if everyone runs their race that we have seen from them in the past, I think this is Medina Spirit's race to lose," NBC Sports analyst Matt Bernier said.

Baffert earlier Tuesday said it was brought to his attention that a veterinarian treated Medina Spirit with an antifungal medication to treat dermatitis that includes the steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit failed a post-Derby drug test because of the presence of betamethasone.

Stronach Group chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson said at the Preakness draw that test results on the three Baffert horses are expected back Friday. This is an additional layer of blood testing from blood taken last week, Monday and Tuesday on top of the usual postrace tests.

"(The tests) will allow us to ensure that if there is or was any betamethasone or any other medications, whether therapeutic or illegal, in the horse, we will know about them before the race," Benson said. "Because traditionally most of the testing now will occur after the race, and this allows us to, instead of addressing the issue after the fact, to prevent the issue from becoming a problem."

Benson said if betamethasone is detected by laboratory testing in any of the horses, officials will ask Baffert to scratch that horse.