Chiefs QB Mahomes becomes part of Sporting KC club ownership
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Patrick Mahomes has become part of MLS club Sporting Kansas City's ownership group.
The Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP had his stake in the soccer team announced Tuesday.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said in a statement. "Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."
Mahomes also is a part owner of baseball's Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the women's soccer club Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.
"Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group," Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, said in a statement. "In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer.
"Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children's Mercy Park well into the future."
Mahomes led the Chiefs to the 2019 NFL championship and a loss this year in the Super Bowl to Tampa Bay.
Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity comprised of local business and community leaders.
Pinto horse Warpaint retiring from Chiefs football games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Kansas City Chiefs are retiring Warpaint the horse, president Mark Donovan said Monday at training camp.
Warpaint is a two-time Pinto World Champion who galloped on the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before games and after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.
The pinto horse was originally ridden by a man in full Native American headdress. For years, a cheerleader has ridden Warpaint instead as the Chiefs distance themselves from Native American imagery.
Last season the Chiefs prohibited fans from wearing headdresses or war paint amid a push for more cultural sensitivity, and began pushing for a subtle change to the tomahawk chop celebration amid complaints that it's racist. Cheerleaders used a closed fist instead of an open palm to signal the beating of a drum. The team typically has a celebrity or other guest of honor beat a large drum before the start of the game.
