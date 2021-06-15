Nationals place ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list

WASHINGTON | The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem.

The team announced the move Tuesday, saying it was retroactive to Sunday.

Scherzer "tweaked" his groin in the first inning during his start on Saturday. He warmed up in the outfield Monday before beginning a bullpen session, which was expected to be 31 pitches. Scherzer threw 10 pitches, then stopped, saying the groin issue prevented him from driving through his pitches.

Scherzer was scheduled to pitch Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals considered pushing his start back as opposed to placing the three-time Cy Young winner on the injured list, but opted for the 10-day stint away from the field.

"For me, it was after going through the process, I just want to be more cautious than not," Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. "This is an injury right now that's getting better. We want it to completely get better."

Scherzer (5-4, 2.21 ERA) should miss one start. He's been adamant the injury is minor, even hesitating to call it an injury.

Veteran reliever Justin Miller was called up from Triple-A Rochester to take Scherzer's spot. RHP Rogelio Armenteros was designated for assignment to free a 40-man roster spot for Miller.

Scherzer joins Stephen Strasburg (neck) on the Nationals' injured list. Strasburg has made just five starts this season. There is no timeline for his return. RHP Will Harris, RHP Daniel Hudson, and LHP Luis Avilán are also on the injured list.

MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls

NEW YORK | Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday.

The commissioner's office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don't request inspections.

While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.

"After an extensive process of repeated warnings without effect, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful deliberation, I have determined that new enforcement of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"I understand there's a history of foreign substances being used on the ball, but what we are seeing today is objectively far different, with much tackier substances being used more frequently than ever before. It has become clear that the use of foreign substance has generally morphed from trying to get a better grip on the ball into something else — an unfair competitive advantage that is creating a lack of action and an uneven playing field."

The last pitchers suspended for using foreign substances were Baltimore's Brian Matusz and Milwaukee's Will Smith for eight games each in May 2015. Both appealed, and Smith's penalty was cut to six games while Matusz's ban was upheld.

The perception of an increased use of foreign substances, tied to a drop in offense, is viewed as the largest instance of widespread cheating in baseball since the rise of steroids, which ended in the adoption of random drug-testing with penalties ahead of the 2004 season.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, singled out by Minnesota Josh Donaldson for a drop in spin rate in a June 3 start, dodged a question last week about whether he had ever used a Spider Tack, a sticky substance designed for use by Strongman competitors.

"I don't quite know how to answer that, to be honest," Cole said. "There are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players to younger players, from the last generation of players to this generation of players, and I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard."

MLB told teams on March 23 it would increase monitoring and initiated steps that included collecting balls taken out of play from every team and analyzing Statcast spin-rate data.

"Based on the information collected over the first two months of the season — including numerous complaints from position players, pitchers, umpires, coaches and executives — there is a prevalence of foreign substance use by pitchers in Major League Baseball and throughout the minor leagues," MLB said.

"Many baseballs collected have had dark, amber-colored markings that are sticky to the touch. MLB recently completed extensive testing, including testing by third-party researchers, to determine whether the use of foreign substances has a material impact on performance. That research concluded that foreign substances significantly increase the spin rate and movement of the baseball, providing pitchers who use these substances with an unfair competitive advantage over hitters and pitchers who do not use foreign substances, and results in less action on the field.

"In addition, the foreign substance use appears to contribute to a style of pitching in which pitchers sacrifice location in favor of spin and velocity, particularly with respect to elevated fastballs. The evidence does not suggest a correlation between improved hitter safety and the use of foreign substances."

The anticipated clampdown already appears to have had an impact.

Fastball spin rates averaged 2,306-2,329 revolutions per minute each week from the start of the season though June 5, according to MLB Statcast data.

Following an owners' meeting on June 3 when talk of a crackdown emerged, the average declined to 2,282 during the week of June 6 and dropped to 2,226 on Sunday.

The major league batting average was .232 through April, down from .252 two years ago and under the record low of .237 set in 1968, and it was .236 through May, its lowest since 1968.

The average rose to .247 in the week of June 6, lifting the season average to .238.

The strikeout percentage since June 3 is 23.4%, down from 24.2% until then, and the walk percentage is 8.4%, down from 8.9%.

"This is not about any individual player or club, or placing blame," Manfred said. "It is about a collective shift that has changed the game and needs to be addressed. We have a responsibility to our fans and the generational talent competing on the field to eliminate these substances and improve the game."

While Bill Miller, president of the Major League Umpires Association, was quoted as being supportive in the announcement, there was no similar statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association. The players' union said it was reviewing the memo and did not have immediate comment.

Players suspended for violations will not be replaced on the active roster.

Rosin bags will continue to be allowed but rosin cannot be combined with sunscreen or other substances, and pitchers are being told not to use sunscreen after sunset in outdoor stadiums and not to use it at all in indoor ballparks. Umpires will inspect rosin bags before games to make sure they are standard.

As part of the initiative, umpires will check all starters multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurs first. Caps, gloves and fingertips will be checked. Umps also may check when they notice sticky balls or when perceiving a pitcher going to his glove, cap, belt, uniform or body in a manner that may be to retrieve or apply a substance.

Catchers will be subject to routine inspections and position players may be searched.

Pitchers will be responsible for foreign substances found on catchers and position players. A position player will not be ejected for possession of a foreign substance unless the umpire determines the player was applying it to a ball to aid a pitcher.

Violators are subject to ejection and decisions are not subject to replay review. Refusal to allow inspection will be presumed to have violated rules and will be ejected. Club employees who assist players in using or masking foreign substances or who refuse to cooperate or who fail to report violations will be subject to fines and suspensions.

Belichick not expecting Gilmore to attend minicamp this week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he doesn't expect cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team's remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week.

It's an indication that the former defensive player of the year could possibly be a holdout as the team prepares to open training camp next month.

"I don't expect him to be here," Belichick said Tuesday. "And we'll just focus on the guys that are here."

Gilmore was absent from the opening day of minicamp Monday. Belichick declined to say whether the absence was excused.

Gilmore also skipped the team's 10 recent voluntary workouts over the past two months. He is entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal signed in 2017. He is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and is in line to receive an additional $500,000 roster bonus.

Still, that $7.5 million would rank him 25th among NFL cornerbacks for the coming season.

Gilmore has been a standout in New England's secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo. He has 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots.

Gilmore, who will turn 31 in September, tied a career low with one interception last season. He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and a season-ending quadriceps injury late in the season.

The majority of NFL teams, including the Patriots, will open training camp on July 27.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty said he's among the players who have been in communication with Gilmore and that "he's still a part of this team."

"Obviously, it's my 12th year in the league. You see things like this happen. It kind of works itself out on its own and you kind of let the player worry about that," McCourty said. "But as far as us as teammates and our defense with him in it, I'm excited for that just as much as anything. Obviously, his season got cut short last year and he's going to be working hard to get back to that level and play that he's been at the last couple of years. I'm excited to see him do that."

In Gilmore's absence Tuesday, several other players took turns rotating into his normal spot in the secondary, including free agent pickup Jalen Mills. Mills was active with multiple pass breakups.

McCourty said whenever Gilmore does join the rest of the team, he doesn't expect him to need much time to catch up on what he's missed.

"He fits in where he fits in. It doesn't take much to see where he fits in. I don't think you have to reinvent the wheel," McCourty said. "Our defense is kind of is what it is, year in and year out. Obviously, we add some things, we do things different depending on personnel and who's here. But what Gilly can do and what he brings to the table is still a huge part of the defense. When he gets back, that'll be what it is and all that will work itself out."

DeChambeau and Koepka keep distance on US Open tee sheet

SAN DIEGO | Anyone clamoring for Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to play in the same group to start the U.S. Open will have to wait for another tournament.

DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion, will play the opening two rounds at Torrey Pines with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

That's keeping with USGA tradition of putting the defending champion with the current U.S. Amateur champion and a reigning major champion. The U.S. Amateur champion previously had to remain amateur to be exempt to the U.S. Open.

Koepka is playing with fellow former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

DeChambeau and Koepka have been engaged in a social media spat that began nearly two years ago and picked up steam with a leaked Golf Channel clip that was never aired. Koepka stops his interview at the PGA Championship and rolls his eyes when he sees DeChambeau walking behind him and then uses salty language to express his feelings.

More exchanges and posts followed in recent weeks.

Not only are they not playing together, they are on opposite sides of the draw. Koepka starts Thursday at 7:29 a.m. PDT on the 10th hole. DeChambeau tees off at 1:14 p.m. PDT on the first hole of the South course at Torrey Pines.

They could still play together this week if they're on the same score on the weekend.

PGA champion Phil Mickelson, playing in his hometown in the only major he has never won, will be playing with fellow San Diego native Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

The USGA put together former winners of the Farmers Insurance Open played at Torrey Pines in January — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm.

There's also an all-Dallas group of former U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

The last time the U.S. Open was at Torrey Pines, in 2008, the USGA for the first time put together the top three players in the world ranking — Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott. That has lost some appeal with World Golf Championships following suit over the years and featured pairings for streaming often putting together marquee players on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. All three are former U.S. Open champions.

And in a nod to the British Open, former champions Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari and Shane Lowry are in the same group.

Athlete warning: Follow the rules at Tokyo Olympics, or else

TOKYO | If athletes coming to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics needed a warning, they got it Tuesday as officials rolled out the third and final rendition of so-called Playbooks — the rulebooks governing behavior for these pandemic-tainted games.

The message: Follow the rules when the Olympics open in just over five weeks, or else expect a warning or a fine — or anything in between.

"Respect the Playbook, respect the rules," said Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, speaking on a remote hook-up with Tokyo organizers.

The Playbooks rolled out Tuesday were for athletes. But updates for others like media, broadcasters, sponsors, and so forth will come within the next few days, and all the Playbook rules are quite similar.

Officials say 15,400 athletes are expected for the Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympics open on July 23 followed by the Paralympic on Aug. 24.

Including athletes, the total number expected for both events, factoring in media, broadcasters, Olympic Family, sponsors and others is about about 93,000.

All those entering Japan for the Olympics will be required to follow complex testing rules — before leaving home and after arriving.

They must also agree to have their location monitored by GPS, download several apps, sign a pledge to follow the rules, maintain social distancing, stay off public transportation for the first 14 days and keep organizers informed of your whereabouts.

"We expect everybody to follow the rules. But we also have to be aware there could be infractions," said Olympic Games Operations Director Pierre Ducrey, also speaking remotely.

"Yes, we expect you to play by the rules, but if you don't there will be sanctions that could be coming your way."

Ducrey said the range of punishments could go from a warning, to temporary or permanent expulsion from the Olympics, to withdrawal of accreditation or a fine. Officials also suggested the Japanese government has the power of deportation, and individual sports federations and national Olympic committees may have their own penalties.

Dubi declined to offer specifics about possible financial penalties. He said that would be determined by a disciplinary commission. But he said rules would apply "before, during and after" athletes compete.

"It is to reinforce the message, which is: The Playbooks are there to be followed. No transgressions," Dubi said.

Athletes are also being required to sign waivers, typical of the Olympics. This time an added clause relieves the IOC of responsibly from any fallout from COVID-19.

Dubi suggested athletes or national federations would have insurance coverage for most eventualities.

"Then there are a number of cases for which the risks cannot be covered and this is then the responsibility of the participants," Dubi said. He said this was standard practice in the sports industry.

The International Olympic Committee says more that 80% of those staying in the Olympic Village will be fully vaccinated. This contrasts with about 5% of the Japanese population that has been vaccinated in a slow rollout that is just now speeding up.

The Japanese medical community has largely opposed holding these Olympics in Tokyo, arguing the risks are too great. The government's main medical adviser Dr. Shigeru Omi has said it's "abnormal" to hold the Olympics during a pandemic.

The second version of the Playbooks, published in April, was criticized last month in an editorial by The New England Journal of Medicine that said, among other things, that the Playbooks "are not built on scientifically rigorous risk assessment."

Tokyo and other regions of the country remain under a state of emergency that expires on Sunday. Reports in Japan suggest the government is likely to lift the state of emergency but still impose rules on restaurant hours and other businesses that draw crowds.

Fans from abroad have been banned from Tokyo and organizers say a decision on having any local fans at Olympic venues will be announced by the end of the month.

The IOC is pushing ahead with all the contortions, partly because it gets almost 75% of its revenue from selling broadcast rights. That income flow has been stalled during the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

In addition, Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion on organizing the Olympics, although government audits say the figure is much larger.

Jeff Shell, who heads NBCUniversal, said this week these Olympics might be the most profitable ever, despite the pandemic.

NBC, the American rights holder, is the single largest source of IOC income, representing about 40% of total income. It paid the IOC about $4.4 billion for four Olympics from 2014 through 2020, and $7.75 billion more for six games — 2022 through 2032.

John Coates, the IOC vice president in charge of Tokyo preparations, arrived in Tokyo from Australia on Tuesday. He has been a controversial figure in Japan, saying the postponed Olympics would go ahead even if the country were under a state of emergency.

Officials last week said he would be quarantined for three days, followed by 11 days of restricted activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.