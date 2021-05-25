Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones' future

ATLANTA | The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap.

Rookie coach Arthur Smith was tight-lipped about the Falcons' options, but insisted that he doesn't begrudge Jones for making public his desire to play elsewhere.

"We encourage our players to speak for themselves," Smith said during an interview session dominated by questions about Jones' future. "We've had multiple private conversations with our players. Those conversations will remain private on my end."

After plenty of questions about the seven-time Pro Bowler who, along with Matt Ryan, has been the face of the franchise for the past decade, Jones brought the situation to a head in a brief interview Monday with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

"I'm outta there," Jones told the host of the "Undisputed" on FS1. When asked where he wants to play, the 32-year-old replied, "Right now, I wanna win."

That seems unlikely with the Falcons, who are coming off their third straight losing season. Atlanta fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start to a year that ended at 4-12.

Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear that all options are on the table as they attempt to rebuild the roster and deal with troublesome salary cap limitations, which could be eased greatly by trading Jones.

After months of silence from both sides, Jones appears to be pushing for a resolution. In addition to his interview with Sharpe, a photo surfaced on social media of the receiver posing with the fan while wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt.

Asked about Jones' choice of attire, Smith called it "irrelevant."

"You can wear whatever you want," the coach said. "I don't care."

While the Cowboys would not seem to be in the market for another top receiver, there are teams that would surely benefit from having a dynamic player who had six straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards receiving until he was limited to nine games in 2020 by injuries.

Among the teams that might interested in Jones: the San Francisco 49ers, coached by former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan; the New England Patriots, who have already made a big splash in free agency; and the Jacksonville Jaguars, buoyed by a new franchise quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) and more cap space than any team in the league.

With Jones' future uncertain, the Falcons did their best to carry on with a nearly two-hour practice — their first under Smith — on a sweltering afternoon in suburban Flowery Branch.

"Julio has been such a huge piece of this franchise. He's done so many great things here," said offensive tackle Jake Matthews. "We have to acknowledge that. But there's also a lot of other really good players here."

Jones' status has certainly become a hot topic around the league, with Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins even sending a tweet — since deleted — implying he'd be willing to restructure his contract if that's what it took for the Cardinals to deal for Jones.

Hopkins was at it again on Monday, posting a picture on Instagram of himself with Jones, receiver A.J. Green and former NFL star Michael Irvin at the 2016 Pro Bowl. He included the message, "Julio u remember what we talked about."

Smith repeatedly refused to discuss any aspects of the Jones drama, from reports that the receiver privately requested a trade before the NFL draft to whether there's any chance of a reconciliation with one of the team's most popular players. The coach did say that every player on the roster has received a playbook and all information related to the voluntary OTAs (organized team activities).

"We've got so much respect and appreciation for what Julio Jones has done here with this franchise and what he's meant to this city," Smith said "But we have conversations about our roster all the time. We have to have contingency plans."

Jones' $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he's set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If he's traded after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons, which would greatly ease their grim financial situation.

As it stands, the Falcons still must clear several million dollars just to sign a draft class led by the No. 4 overall pick, tight end Kyle Pitts. They also seemed to be preparing for life after Jones by bringing in another receiver, signing Tajae Sharpe to a one-year contract. The former fifth-round pick made 29 starts over three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where Smith previously served as offensive coordinator.

While trading Jones makes sense financially, especially given the emergence of receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, the situation has cast a pall over a franchise that has never seemed to recover from blowing a 28-3 lead in the 2017 Super Bowl.

"I love Julio. I've been so lucky to play with him for the past decade," Ryan said last week. "He's an incredible competitor and one of the best to ever do it at his position."

Bills coach fears time running short on player vaccinations

BUFFALO, N.Y. | Bills coach Sean McDermott raised concern his team could fall behind in having COVID-19 protocol restrictions loosened for the start of training camp if enough players aren't vaccinated.

In addressing what's become a divisive issue among several high-profile Buffalo players and at least one of their spouses on Tuesday, McDermott focused his message on attempting to educate — rather than convince, as he put it — players to get vaccinated.

Without saying how many Bills have received the vaccine, McDermott said time is running short for Buffalo to return to a sense of normalcy in terms of holding full team meetings and practices.

"I'm concerned about it. I'm being very upfront," McDermott said during a half-hour video conference call held a day after the Bills opened their first week of voluntary practices.

"I think that time element comes into play a little bit right now, and I think, a little bit, it's working maybe against us or against maybe more players getting it."

He was referring to the minimum six-week period for those receiving a two-shot vaccine to be deemed fully vaccinated. The time frame will soon be pushing into the start of training camp in late July.

The number of vaccinated players could also affect Buffalo's proposal to resume camp at its traditional preseason site in suburban Rochester a year after all NFL teams were restricted to practicing at their own facilities.

McDermott favors holding part of camp at a remote location because it contributes to player bonding.

In calling it a personal decision, McDermott noted there are professional as well as health and safety concerns that should be considered.

"It's kind of two-pronged, if you will, with health and safety, and there's also what you've got to do to do your job," McDermott said. "And so I think those are the two prongs of the fork right now that must be considered, and considered seriously."

He specifically referred to tight end Tommy Sweeney as a reason players should get vaccinated. Sweeney missed the entire season after testing positive for COVID-19 and then was diagnosed with an inflamed heart, which is considered an aftereffect.

Sweeney is expected to be cleared to return this season.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are encouraging but not mandating players to get vaccinated. The NFL, however, is considering loosening its practice and meeting restrictions for teams who reach a certain percentage of players and staff being vaccinated.

Last year, teams were limited to hosting most meetings via Zoom, with restrictions placed on how many players and coaches could gather at one time. Team officials and players were also required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing and wear masks.

The Bills had about 70 players participate for the voluntary workout. Among those not present were receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who is scheduled to rejoin the Bills after opting out from playing last season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Though questions over vaccinations can be a hot topic for some, it has been a specific source of debate with the Bills this offseason.

Earlier this month, the NFL informed teams they cannot release players simply because they are not vaccinated.

The league's directive came in response to Bills general manager Brandon Beane hypothetically suggesting he'd consider doing so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs.

Last month, quarterback Josh Allen told The Ringer podcast the decision to get vaccinated is a personal choice, while adding he was still debating whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think everybody should have a choice to do it and not to do it," Allen said, speaking by video from his offseason home in California. "You get in this tricky situation now where if you do mandate that, that's kind of going against what our Constitution says, and the freedom to kind of express yourself one way or the other."

Allen is scheduled to meet with reporters later in the day.

Receiver Cole Beasley recently posted a series of tweets questioning both vaccination and mask-wearing requirements.

Starting safety Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, has actively protested mask wearing and mandatory vaccination on her Twitter account. Bush is an Instagram model who has nearly 91,000 followers.

Three weeks ago, Bush deleted a post in which she noted numerous high-profile players are against receiving the vaccine, and questioned whether any push to have Bills vaccinated would become divisive.

McDermott declined comment when specifically asked about Bush's post.

Joe West poised to break umpiring record with 5,376th game

Cowboy Joe is headed for No. 1, closing in on the top spot on the chart.

Joe West is poised to break baseball's umpiring record when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. West is set to work home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem.

The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive.

He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames "Cowboy Joe" and "Country Joe."

West began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. His first plate job included Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro throwing to young Braves catcher Dale Murphy.

He has worked the World Series six times. He has 193 career ejections — and West himself has run afoul of Major League Baseball on occasion during his long career.

During a 1990 brawl, West body-slammed pitcher Dennis Cook to the ground. After he was thrown out by West during a 2018 game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said: "I don't have much to say about him. Everybody knows he's terrible."

Last year, West ejected Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo from an upstairs suite in Atlanta for yelling and complaining.

West was suspended for three days without pay in 2017 after he said in an interview that former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré was baseball's biggest complainer. West said he was joking, and Beltré agreed.

He was awarded $500,000 last month in a defamation suit against former catcher Paul Lo Duca. In his suit, among other things, West contended Lo Duca made false allegations that would hurt his chances of being elected to the Hall of Fame. There are currently 10 umpires in the Hall.

West has his share of fans, too.

At the 2017 All-Star Game, slugger Nelson Cruz came to the plate, pulled out his phone and had catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of Cruz and plate umpire West. Asked why, Cruz said: "He's a legend, you know?"

Before he became a big league umpire, West was a star quarterback at Elon in the early 1970s. He also was a catcher when he played baseball growing up in North Carolina.

The Asheville native was inducted into the Elon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Several years ago, West had larynx cancer, underwent radiation and continued his career.

Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians

TOKYO | The Japanese government Tuesday was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games.

U.S. officials cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even be risky to vaccinated people. They didn't ban Americans from visiting Japan, but the warnings could affect insurance rates and whether Olympic athletes and other participants decide to join the games that open on July 23.

Most metro areas in Japan are under a state of emergency and expected to remain so through mid-June because of rising serious COVID-19 cases that are putting pressure on the country's medical care systems. That raises concern about how the country could cope with the arrival of tens of thousands of Olympic participants if its hospitals remain stressed and little of its population is vaccinated.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference Tuesday that the warning does not prohibit essential travel and Japan believes the U.S. support for Tokyo's effort to hold the Olympics is unchanged.

"We believe there is no change to the U.S. position supporting the Japanese government's determination to achieve the games," Kato said, adding that Washington has told Tokyo the travel warning is not related to the participation of the U.S. Olympic team.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates American athletes will be able to safely compete at the Tokyo Games.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, echoed the remarks of the USOPC.

"I'm aware the USOPC said that the advisory wouldn't affect the games," she said. "I think it's important for us to prepare well to accept athletes under such restrictions."

Fans coming from abroad were banned from the Tokyo Olympics months ago, but athletes, families, sporting officials from around the world and other stakeholders still amount to a mass influx of international travelers. In opinion polls, the Japanese public has expressed opposition to holding the games out of safety concerns while most people will not be vaccinated.

The U.S. warning from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: "Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan."

The State Department's warning was more blunt: "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19," it said.

China, which is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, suggested caution in travel abroad.

"At present, the world is still facing a grave situation of fighting COVID-19," foreign minister spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a daily briefing. "For protecting people's health and safety, we advise Chinese citizens to avoid unnecessary cross-border travels."