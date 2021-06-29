Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team
ASHBURN, Va. | Dan Snyder's wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, giving her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing.
Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization's philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999.
"Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened," Dan Snyder said.
"Behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience."
The team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson last summer to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league took over that investigation, which has not yet been completed.
Promoting Tanya Snyder is the latest move to improve the culture with Washington after Ron Rivera took over as coach and Jason Wright was named team president.
"We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises," she said. "The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it's important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do."
Beyond Tanya's charitable efforts, Dan said "her role has outgrown such informal titles like his closest confidant.
"The perspective she brings to this organization is invaluable," he said. "I am incredibly proud to recognize it with a fitting title: CEO."
Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
LOS ANGELES | The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.
The lawsuits — filed by Skaggs' parents in Texas and his wife in California — name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants. Neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.
Kay was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on drug charges for allegedly providing Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death.
Kay was charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs' overdose death, according to the indictment in Fort Worth, Texas. The charges carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison, respectively. His trial is set to begin Aug. 16.
A coroner's report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, which Kay was accused of providing.
Kay was the Angels' director of communications, and he served as their public relations contact on many road trips. He was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs' death, and he never returned to the team.
Mead was Kay's boss, and the lawsuits allege that Mead knew about Kay's issues with drug addiction, including that he was distributing drugs to players.
"In spite of this knowledge, the Angels continued to allow Kay to have unrestricted access to the players and even permitted him to accompany the team when it traveled for away games," the suit says.
Mead's attorney Eric D. Vandevelde denied the allegations.
"Before Tyler Skaggs' tragic death, Tim Mead was not aware, informed, or had any knowledge whatsoever that Tyler may have used opioids, or that Eric Kay or any Angels employee had ever provided opioids to any player. Any statement to the contrary is reckless and false," Vandevelde said in a statement.
Mead left the Angels in April 2019 to become President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Mead left the Hall in May 2021, saying in a statement that "these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities."
Team officials have said they had not been aware that Skaggs was an opioids user and didn't know any employees were providing drugs to players.
"In 2019, Angels baseball hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to Tyler's tragic death," Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement.
"The investigation confirmed that the organization did not know that Tyler was using opioids, nor was anyone in management aware or informed of any employee providing opioids to any player.
"The lawsuits are entirely without merit and the allegations are baseless and irresponsible. The Angels organization strongly disagrees with the claims made by the Skaggs family and we will vigorously defend these lawsuits in court."
Skaggs' parents, Debbie Hetman and Darrell Skaggs, filed their suit in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas. His wife, Carli Skaggs, filed her complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
"As you might expect, the decision to file these complaints has been a very difficult one for Tyler's parents and his wife," said the family's attorney Rusty Hardin. "Nothing will ease the pain and heartache of losing their only child and, for Carli, her husband and soulmate. But they want to get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding Tyler's tragic, untimely and completely avoidable death, and to hold the individuals and entities — including the Angels — accountable for the actions that contributed to it.
"As the federal grand jury indictment made plainly and painfully clear, were it not for the fentanyl in the counterfeit pill provided by Angels employee Eric Kay, Tyler would be alive today. And if the Angels had done a better job of supervising Eric Kay, Tyler would be alive today."
NCAA puts TCU basketball on probation, punishes ex-assistant
FORT WORTH, Texas | The NCAA put the TCU men's basketball program on three years' probation Tuesday and punished a former assistant coach it accused of accepting $6,000 from an aspiring sports agent and then lying to the school about it.
The school avoided scholarship reductions and limits on recruiting imposed on other programs in a federal corruption case that has ensnared several big-name schools. TCU was fined $5,000 and 1% of its men's basketball budget.
TCU placed assistant Corey Barker on administrative leave in March 2019 after he was accused in court documents of accepting the money in a Las Vegas hotel room two years earlier.
The NCAA said Barker denied any knowledge or involvement in arrests in the federal case to officials at TCU, which launched an internal investigation after the arrests in the federal case.
Almost two years later, Barker twice declined to be interviewed by TCU officials not long before he was placed on leave, the NCAA said.
"We are proud of our culture of ethical leadership and the way we immediately responded to the federal basketball probe and promptly addressed the issues once we learned of possible involvement by a former coach," the school said.
Barker, who also denied involvement during the NCAA's investigation after agreeing to be interviewed, was given a five-year show-cause penalty. Any school that hires him during that period must prove to the NCAA he can perform athletic-related duties.
Barker said during the NCAA's investigation that he gave the money back to the aspiring agent almost immediately after the Las Vegas meeting that was caught on surveillance video. The NCAA said it found no evidence the money was returned.
"I can tell you the act of taking the money constitutes the violation," said former Bowling Green President Carol Cartwright, who led the NCAA inquiry.
The meeting also violated NCAA rules because it formalized a business relationship in which the prospective agent and the management company could attempt to use Barker to gain access to TCU players.
The NCAA said Barker helped the agent make contact with the family of the coach's cousin, who was an NBA prospect. Barker also told the agent a TCU player would be "a layup for you," according to the NCAA's investigation.
The "false or misleading information" provided by Barker to TCU and the NCAA pushed the former coach's violation to a higher level that warranted a show-cause penalty, the association said. TCU's violation had a lower classification.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon hired Barker, a Houston native who maintained strong ties to that area, when Dixon returned to his alma mater in 2016-17. Barker was placed on leave at the end of his third season with the Horned Frogs.
The FBI-led fraud case led to the convictions of agent Christopher Dawkins, former Adidas executive James Gatto and former Adidas consultant Merl Code.
Former Creighton assistant Preston Murphy also was accused of taking $6,000. The NCAA last week placed Creighton on two years' probation along with restrictions on scholarships and recruiting.
NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in
Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.
Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke has been cultivating his online following for years. When NCAA athletes are finally able to monetize their fame without compromising their eligibility, Pehlke is ready to restart the business of his brand.
A new era in college sports dawns Thursday when, for the first time, athletes at the highest levels of college sports will be permitted to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness. They can earn money based on their celebrity or fame without running afoul of school, conference or NCAA rules.
The transition has been anything but smooth. More than a half-dozen states have laws set to go into effect Thursday designed to open up the market for athletes and bar the NCAA from interfering. The NCAA is on board with the idea of reforming its NIL rules, but change has come slowly and awkwardly. At some point Congress is expected to step in and provide a law that brings uniformity across the country.
Despite the uncertainty, the doors to the college athlete market are about to swing open and some of them are prepared to cash in immediately.
"I'm going to do as much as I can on that first day and just kind of keep the train going," said Pehlke, whose YouTube channel has more than 14,600 subscribers. "But I think right now it's figuring out what I want to do and then drawing it out with my compliance contact to see if that's all OK, and then get everything prepared for July 1, and then just hit the ground running."
The Cavinders are 5-foot-6 identical twins who posted similar stat lines for Fresno State as sophomores last season. Haley was the Bulldogs' leading scorer at 19.8 points per game while Hanna averaged 17. Haley was the Mountain West player of the year.
The Cavinders are good enough to think about possible pro careers, but they are also the perfect example of how the NIL market will be a boon for way more than just star quarterbacks and point guards at high-profile schools.
Athletic accomplishment is only a small piece of the puzzle. In a world where anybody with a smart phone can be a content creator, the Cavinders' TikTok videos that often combine dancing and basketball have really caught on.
As the views and followers started piling up into the millions, Haley and Hanna found out their videos could have value way beyond family bonding during quarantine. Icon Source, a company that connects brands and athletes through an app, said wireless communications brand Boost Mobile plans to offer a deal to the Cavinders on Thursday.
"We have discovered you can, like, monetize all your accounts and you can create a profit off them, and then partnering with brands is really a cool, eye-opening thing," Hanna said over a Zoom call from their home in Gilbert, Arizona.
"We never knew that could be a thing," Haley added.
Blake Lawrence is the CEO of Opendorse, one of a handful of companies working with dozens of schools on NIL programming and education. He said the estimated value of a social media account can be determined by followers. A tweet, for example, can garner $10 per 1,000 followers for the account that posts it.
Instagram is closer to $20 per follower, according to Lawrence. TikTok followers are worth $3-$4 and YouTube followers range from $4-$7. Actual value is ultimately determined by engagement with the post, which companies can measure by likes, comments, retweets and shares.
The Cavinders said companies have been in touch but they are cautious.
"A lot of brands have reached out, but we obviously cannot work with them because of the rules and eligibility," Hanna said.
The NCAA is close to a stopgap plan that will allow all athletes to be compensated for NIL usage. It is considering waiving its rules against such payments, schools would follow state NIL laws where applicable, and schools would set their own policies in states with no NIL law.
All the uncertainty has been a source of worry for the Cavinders' parents, who fear an eager move by the twins could cost them eligibility.
"I know the girls keep saying, 'Oh, July 1' and they're excited, but we still are just like, 'OK, put on the brakes for a little bit until we make sure that it does get passed,'" Katie Cavinder said.
Pehlke also said he is proceeding cautiously with guidance from Ohio State and Opendorse, but expects to ramp up the business he had to shut down when he became a college athlete in 2020.
Pehlke has been a YouTuber since high school. Not only was he already monetizing his posts, but he was selling merchandise like T-shirts and Pop Sockets to his fans. Between the two, Pehlke said, the revenue could get into the "thousands" of dollars.
"But obviously with the (NIL) rules not in place, I had to turn it all down," Pehlke said. "And that was just kind of devastating to me just because you put in so much work and I'm not a guy in this industry that's just making viral videos. Like, this is going to be my life."
Knowing the rules would change, Pehlke kept pumping out content. He treats it like a job, coming third behind school and lacrosse on his list of responsibilities.
"My friends will be there. They know I set strict boundaries with them where I don't see them until Friday nights and Saturday nights because I know this is all going to pay off in the long run," Pehlke said.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't a big social media guy, but he started thinking about ways to take advantage of the changes last fall. He started a podcast called Athletes Unfiltered with NIL in mind. He's got some other ideas, too, such as putting his name on football camps or maybe signing autographs for money.
"The opportunity is too good to pass up and thankfully we have great people here at Nebraska that have helped me kind of get outside my comfort zone and become somewhat of a content creator," Martinez said.
The Cavinders don't know what their online stardom will lead to. They are passionate about health and fitness, so maybe the following they have built can someday help lead to a career in that field?
"We still think of ourselves as just basketball players," Haley said.
Soon, though, they will likely be paid to be influencers.
Tour de France riders stage protest amid road safety debate
FOUGERES, France | Tour de France riders staged a protest at the start of Tuesday's stage to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions after a flurry of crashes reignited the issue of road safety.
Having left the town of Redon in the western Brittany region to start Stage 4, the peloton rode at a moderate pace and all riders got off their bikes after about one kilometer. They waited silently for about a minute before hitting the road again.
After the crash-filled Stage 3, several riders have criticized race organizers for setting up what they considered a dangerous finale to a Tour stage, especially in the early days of the race when nervousness is at its highest level.
Former world champion Philippe Gilbert said in a video that riders' representatives asked for the Stage 3 timings to end with five kilometers left. The goal by the majority of riders was to avoid a risky final sprint in narrow and winding roads leading to the finish line.
"We had analyzed the route and saw that the finale was extremely dangerous," said Gilbert, a Belgian classic specialist.
Gilbert said that race organizer ASO supported the proposal. "But the UCI (cycling's governing body) commissaires did not accept the request, it was rejected in the morning at the start of the race," he said.
Gilbert said a pileup on a downhill curve about three kilometers from the finish was a direct consequence.
"There was a big mistake from the people who approved this route," he said.
Riders' union CPA said in a statement it has asked the UCI to set up discussions to adapt the so-called "3-kilometer rule" during stage races. Under that regulation, riders who crash in the last three kilometers are awarded the time of the group they were riding with before they fell.
"This could avoid circumstances such as those which occurred in yesterday's stage," the union said. "Riders and CPA are determined to pursue changes for the safety and physical integrity of athletes. These changes are more necessary than ever."
Thierry Gouvenou, who is in charge of the Tour route, told L'Equipe newspaper about the increasing challenges he faces to find finish sites without dangerous road materials.
"There are no longer any medium-sized towns without a small island, roundabout or narrowing," he said. "Ten years ago, there were 1,100 dangerous points on the Tour de France. This year, there are 2,300. If the level of demand becomes too great, there will be no more finishes. That's where we are."
Gilbert did not put all the blame on the route on the UCI, though, saying the teams that scouted it before the race should have let know organizers about its dangers.
One of Gilbert's teammates at the Lotto-Soudal team, ace sprinter Caleb Ewan, fell near the finish line as he contested the sprint and was forced to abandon with a broken collarbone.
Two top contenders for the yellow jersey — last year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas — were involved in crashes on Monday, losing ground to their main rivals. But they fell on straight roads with no major difficulty and did not blame organizers.
Saturday's opening stage was marred by two big pileups, one caused by a spectator holding a cardboard sign in the way of the peloton.
Calling for changes in the sport without offering solutions, veteran Groupama-FDJ sports director Marc Madiot called on all stakeholders to take their responsibilities "because if we don't do it, we will have deaths and I don't want to phone the family of the rider who will be in hospital forever. That's not worthy of our sport."
The last rider to die on the Tour was Fabio Casartelli, an Italian on the then-Motorola team of Lance Armstrong who crashed on the descent of the Portet d'Aspet pass in 1995. Many serious crashes have continued to mar the race since.
