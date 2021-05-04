NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance

Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week.

While those numbers pale in comparison to what the three-day draft drew in previous years in Nashville and Philadelphia, they also reflect the necessary health and safety protocols the league observed.

"We hit 160,000 across the three days," Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, said Tuesday.

"We hit some rough weather on Thursday night but the crowd experience built. It's a testament to Browns fans and Cleveland overall. Of course the numbers are less than if we were fully beyond the pandemic, but to put it in context, it's more than in year one (2015, when the draft was moved from New York) in Grant Park in Chicago.

"This was certainly a hybrid draft as we transition out the other side of the pandemic. Last year was about representing where we all were, which was literally in our basements. This was pointing to brighter days and how you can do things together outdoors in a safe way."

Just as in Chicago, Philadelphia and Nashville, the NFL used an iconic locale within the city, building a stage and fan complex along the shore of Lake Erie and next to the Browns' stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The views provided on television gave this draft the feel of a big event, something Americans covet as the COVID-19 threat remains.

Indeed, many sports and other entertainment genres were watching the NFL to see how things went. There was a large presence of vaccinated fans on hand — a requirement near the stage — and mandatory mask wearing elsewhere across what O'Reilly called "the broader campus."

"We are in a very different place from last year," O'Reilly noted, "and it was one where people are so eager to be out and together. And we needed to do that while working with the CDC and local health officials to strike that right balance with fans in attendance, and do it safely. And so many of those fans ... were vaccinated and they were proud to be vaccinated and thrilled to be back out at an event like that.

"We took the striking of that balance really seriously as we rolled out our plan and executed."

The next planned major event with large crowds will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinements in early August in Canton, Ohio. Two classes will be inducted: 2021's eight selectees; five modern-day players from the 2020 group; and a 15-member centennial class from 2020. Last year's inductions were postponed because of the pandemic.

"We're working very closely with David Baker and the Hall of Fame on both the enshrinements and the game, which was postponed last year and features the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers," O'Reilly said. "And we are looking forward to starting in a big way and hopefully to have fans on hand at training camps."

O'Reilly and the league also are hopeful the conclusion of the draft was a harbinger. Following the announcement of the final pick, a rainbow appeared over the Cleveland skyline.

Ravens sign free agent OT Villanueva away from Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. | The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh.

A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons.

The Ravens also took Ben Cleveland in the third round last week in the draft as they look to improve their offensive line.

"Well, we have some guys that we think are going to compete right now at the right tackle spot, and we're excited about that," Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said at last week's draft.

"As I learned from my mentor (executive vice president) Ozzie Newsome, we don't have to play games until September. We're confident that we'll have a right tackle. We'll have a strong offensive line. The best guys are going to play. We have great competition, and we'll be ready to play when the time comes."

Before he signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and then wound up on the Steelers' practice squad, Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014.

Among the numerous honors for his military service Villanueva has received the Bronze Star Medal of Valor.

Jimmie Johnson to make Indy 500 debut - for NBC Sports

INDIANAPOLIS | Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all — with the television crew, not on the racetrack.

NBC Sports said Tuesday it will use Johnson for studio coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on both race day and qualifying weekend.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is now an IndyCar rookie running only the road and street courses, a decision that has sidelined Johnson for the four ovals on the schedule including the Indianapolis 500. He's never before attended an Indy 500.

"To say I am excited for May in Indianapolis is an understatement," Johnson said. "I absolutely cannot wait to take it all in."

Johnson made his IndyCar debut last month in Alabama and has completed two races on the schedule. He races the road course at Indianapolis on May 15 and then will transition into a television analyst for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Johnson will work from the "Peacock Pit Box" alongside NBC Sports analyst Steve Letarte, who also will be making his Indy 500 debut. Letarte primarily works on NBC's NASCAR coverage and earlier this season returned to his old job as Cup crew chief for one race with Spire Motorsports.

Coverage of the May 30 race will again by anchored in the studio by NBC Sports host Mike Tirico, who will be joined by Danica Patrick for a third consecutive year. Patrick is the first woman to lead laps at Indianapolis and the first woman to earn a top-five finish.

"I look forward to the experience more every year. In fact, it's similar to the way it felt driving, as time passes, the gravity of the event becomes greater," she said.

The race will be called for the third consecutive year by NBC Sports' lead IndyCar team of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy in the booth, with pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the pre-race coverage and motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood will provide on-site reports around the speedway. NBC Sports' Jac Collinsworth will make his Indy 500 debut as host of pre-race coverage on NBCSN.

AP source: Foot sidelines Jets' Quinnen Williams 8-10 weeks

NEW YORK | New York Jets standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a bone in a foot and is expected to have surgery and be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

Williams was hurt last week during on-field workouts at the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, the person told The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn't announce the injury.

NFL Network first reported Williams' injury. He is expected to miss organized team activities and minicamp, but should be healthy in time for the start of training camp in late July.

The 23-year-old Williams had a breakout second NFL season as one of the team's few standouts during a miserable 2-14 campaign. The No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019 led the Jets with seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for losses to go along with 55 total tackles and two forced fumbles. He missed the final two games with a concussion and neck injury.

The news about Williams slightly dampens the mood of Jets fans, who were excited about the team's 10-player haul last weekend in the draft that included quarterback Zach Wilson and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round.

But the fact Williams was hurt so early in the offseason program should leave him plenty of time to heal and not be restricted for training camp. Williams is one of new coach Robert Saleh's key pieces on defense as the leader on a line that is expected to be a strength for New York.

The Jets signed Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins and Vinny Curry in free agency last month, and also have Folorunso Fatakasi, John Franklin-Myers, Nathan Shepherd, Bruce Huff, Kyle Phillips, Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Marshall — taken in the sixth round out of Arkansas — on the D-line.

"It's a cool group," Saleh said recently. "It's a really good start and it's got a chance to be pretty, pretty disruptive. And we're excited to get on the grass and work with them."