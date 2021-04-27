Dolphins send veteran guard Ereck Flowers back to Washington

MIAMI | The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal Tuesday that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team's previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.

He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they'll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they're still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.

By returning to Washington, Flowers provides insurance in case the team loses right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency after the 2021 season. Scherff will be playing on the franchise tag for a second consecutive year.

Kroenke says '100% committed' to Arsenal, won't sell club

LONDON | Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said Tuesday he is "100% committed" to the Premier League club and will not be selling it, amid interest from the founder of music streaming service Spotify.

Arsenal fans have called for Kroenke to leave after he was one of the instigators of the ill-fated European Super League project.

Daniel Ek, the Swedish businessman who founded Spotify and is an Arsenal supporter, has said on Twitter he would be "happy to throw my hat in the ring" if Kroenke wanted to sell and reportedly has enlisted the help of former Arsenal players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

"In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club," read a statement by Stan Kroenke and his son, Josh, on Tuesday.

"We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer."

The Kroenkes said their ambition "remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game."

"Our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this," they said.

Arsenal was one of 12 founding members of the Super League, along with English clubs Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. All six withdrew their from the league last week, two days after it was officially announced.

More than 1,000 Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium on Friday, before the Premier League match against Everton, calling for Kroenke to quit. Liverpool and United fans have also voiced discontent with their American owners.

Arsenal is 10th in the 20-team Premier League.

Manfred: MLB expansion fee could be in $2.2 billion range

NEW YORK | Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke Tuesday during SporticoLive's online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations. The company estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.

Colorado and Miami paid $95 million each to join in 1993, and Arizona and Tampa Bay paid $130 million to join in 1998.

Manfred has said repeatedly that MLB will not consider expansion until the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks. The Athletics have proposed a stadium in the Howard Terminal area of downtown Oakland, and the Rays have said they will pursue splitting seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal starting in 2028, after the expiration of their lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

No plans for those cities have been finalized.

Manfred has mentioned as possible expansion candidates: Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Montreal; Nashville, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

"If in fact these assets are worth an average $2.2 billion, I think that's kind of a lodestar in terms of where you would start in terms of evaluating expansion opportunity," Manfred said. "Expansion is not purely additive, right, from the perspective of the existing owners. There are huge shared revenue streams that are diluted as a result of having 32 as opposed to 30 as your denominator, and if that was in fact the expansion number, and that has to be taken into account, as well."

Manfred also said MLB made the correct decision on April 2 to relocate its All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park over the league's objections to changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have condemned as being too restrictive. MLB announced four days later than the July 13 game will be played at Coors Field in Denver.

"We were injected into a very politicized situation. I think we did the right thing," Manfred said. "We thought our players were going to be in an extraordinarily difficult situation given how politically charged it was. And we think that the decision we made will actually be player protective."