Trump Investigations Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in 2020 in Atlanta.

 File photo | Associated Press

ATLANTA — Nevada's most populous county and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have received subpoenas related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the states as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump's scramble to stay in power — including his efforts in Georgia and Nevada — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

