APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom Tuesday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization's longtime finance chief told jurors Tuesday he saved Donald Trump's company hundreds of thousands of dollars by scheming to evade taxes on company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.

Allen Weisselberg, making his long-awaited turn as the prosecution's star witness, said he deducted the cost of the extras from his salary because doing so cost the company about half as much as it would have to give him a raise to cover those expenses.

