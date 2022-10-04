Trump FBI

 Former President Donald Trump listens to applause from the crowd as he steps up to the podium at a rally Sept. 23 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.

The Trump team asked the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and allow the arbiter, called a special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classification markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

