Trump Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Sept. 3 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee.

In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the Treasury Department turning over his returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

