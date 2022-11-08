COP27 Climate Summit

Kausea Natano, prime minister of Tuvalu, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Tuesday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

 Associated Press

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt | The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday.

The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet.

