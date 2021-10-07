Oct. 9
On Oct. 9, 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1940, rock-and-roll legend John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England. (On this date in 1975, his son, Sean, was born in New York.)
In 1975, Soviet scientist Andrei Sakharov (AHN’-dray SAHK’-ah-rawf) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1985, the hijackers of the Achille Lauro (ah-KEE’-leh LOW’-roh) cruise liner surrendered two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2004, a tour bus from the Chicago area flipped in Arkansas, killing 15 people headed to a Mississippi casino.
In 2006, Google Inc. announced it was snapping up YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal.
In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
In 2012, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
In 2014, six U.S. military planes arrived in the Ebola hot zone with more Marines as West African leaders pleaded for the world’s help in dealing with what Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma described as “a tragedy unforeseen in modern times.”
Ten years ago: At least 27 people were killed and more than 200 injured during massive clashes in downtown Cairo in the worst sectarian outburst since the February revolution. The NHL returned to Winnipeg after 15 years; Carey Price stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens put a damper on a massive civic celebration with a 5-1 victory over the Jets. Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.
Five years ago: During a bitter debate in St. Louis, Hillary Clinton declared that Donald Trump’s vulgar comments about women revealed “exactly who he is” and proved his unsuitability to be president; firing back, Trump accused Clinton of attacking women involved in Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs and promised she would “be in jail” if he were president.
One year ago: A federal judge refused to block New York’s plan to temporarily limit the size of religious gatherings in COVID-19 hot spots. President Donald Trump told Rush Limbaugh on his radio show that he could have become very ill and might not have recovered from COVID-19 without experimental drugs; it was a far worse outlook than what his doctors were telling the American people. The United Nations’ World Food Program won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. Hurricane Delta came ashore in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, drenching the same area that was battered by deadly Hurricane Laura six weeks earlier, but quickly weakened and became a tropical storm as it moved inland.
Today’s Birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 81. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 80. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 80. R&B singer Nona Hendryx is 77. Singer Jackson Browne is 73. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 71. Actor Gary Frank is 71. Actor Richard Chaves is 70. Actor Robert Wuhl is 70. Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 69. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 68. Actor Scott Bakula is 67. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 67. Actor John O’Hurley is 67. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 63. Actor Michael Paré is 63. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 61. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 60. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 57. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 55. Singer P.J. Harvey is 52. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 52. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 51. Actor Cocoa Brown is 49. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 48. Actor Steve Burns is 48. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 46. Actor Randy Spelling is 43. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 42. Actor Brandon Routh is 42. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 40. Actor Spencer Grammer is 38. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Actor Tyler James Williams is 29. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: “American Idol”) is 28. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 24.
Oct. 10
On Oct. 10, 2014, Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye), a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi (KY’-lash saht-YAHR’-thee), a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.
On this date:
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.
In 1935, the George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 124 performances.
In 1957, the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 5-0.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.
In 1964, the 18th Summer Olympic Games opened in Tokyo.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion, and resigned his office.
In 1985, U.S. fighter jets forced an Egyptian plane carrying the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro (ah-KEE’-leh LOW’-roh) to land in Italy, where the gunmen were taken into custody. Actor-director Orson Welles died in Los Angeles at age 70; actor Yul Brynner died in New York at age 65.
In 1997, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and its coordinator, Jody Williams, were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.
In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the “Superman” of celluloid who became a quadriplegic after a May 1995 horse riding accident, died in Mount Kisco, New York, at age 52.
In 2015, twin bombings in Ankara killed 103 people at a peace rally in the worst terror attack in Turkey’s modern history.
Ten years ago: NBA Commissioner David Stern canceled the first two weeks of the season after owners and players were unable to reach a new labor deal and end a lockout.
Five years ago: Amid controversy over Donald Trump’s past sexual comments about women, House Speaker Paul Ryan effectively abandoned his party’s nominee, telling anxious fellow lawmakers he would not campaign for or defend Trump in the election’s closing weeks; pro-Trump members rebelled in anger, accusing Ryan of conceding the election to Hillary Clinton.
One year ago: President Donald Trump’s doctor said Trump could safely discontinue isolating after treatment for COVID-19, and that by “currently recognized standards” he was no longer considered a transmission risk; the memo did not say whether Trump had tested negative for the virus. Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House following coronavirus treatment; hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn for a Trump address from the Blue Room balcony on his support for law enforcement. Iga Swiatek grabbed the last six games to beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final; the 19-year-old became the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Coyote is 80. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 75. Actor Charles Dance is 75. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 73. Actor Jessica Harper is 72. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 71. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 68. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 67. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 63. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 63. Actor Julia Sweeney is 62. Actor Bradley Whitford is 62. Musician Martin Kemp is 60. Actor Jodi Benson is 60. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 58. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 56. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 54. Rock musician Mike Malinin (mah-LIHN’-ihn) (Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 52. Actor Manu Bennett is 52. Actor Joelle Carter is 52. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey is 52. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 48. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 47. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 43. Singer Mya is 42. Actor Dan Stevens is 39. Singer Cherie is 37. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 35. Actor Rose McIver is 33. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 32.
