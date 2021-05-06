NCAA reaches a key moment as transgender laws multiply

The NCAA has reached a delicate moment: It must decide whether to punish states that have passed laws limiting the participation of transgender athletes by barring them from hosting its softball and baseball tournaments.

Legislation requiring athletes to compete in interscholastic sports according to their sex at birth has been introduced in dozens of states this year, and governors have signed bills in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. The Arkansas, Mississippi and West Virginia laws also cover college sports teams.

The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement April 12 saying it "firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports."

"When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected," the board added. "We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants."

Last week, the NCAA announced a preliminary list of 20 schools being considered to host the early round of the NCAA softball tournament; the 16 regional sites will be announced when the field is unveiled May 16. The 20 potential regional sites for baseball will be announced next week and that list will be pared to 16 on May 31.

Three of the possible softball hosts — Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee — are in states with signed transgender sports bans.

"This is kind of where the rubber meets the road for the NCAA," said Mac McCorkle, a Duke University professor of public policy.

Karen Weaver, a former college field hockey coach and athletic administrator now on the faculty at Penn, called the NCAA statement as "wishy washy as you can get."

Weaver said the NCAA is in a precarious position because of separate, highly charged issues that are likely to impact its bedrock amateurism model: it is depending on Congress to create legislation allowing athletes to make money on use of their name, image or likeness. The Supreme Court also is considering a case weighing whether the NCAA's prohibition on compensation for college athletes violates federal antitrust law.

The NCAA's statement on transgender sports bans was "carefully worded," Weaver said, "and I think it's a tenuous time to be taking any kind of stance that might be viewed as political because they're trying to craft their future in the Congress and Senate with the NIL legislation."

"They're trying to not tick off any potential folks who might vote for something that benefits the NCAA the most," Weaver said.

Jeff Altier, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee chairman and the athletic director at Stetson, said last month that his committee had been given no directive to exclude any school from consideration for hosting a regional.

Altier referred other questions to the NCAA. Gail Dent, spokeswoman for the Board of Governors, did not respond to questions about the NCAA's willingness to pull events out of states with bans.

"It's surprising the NCAA would say one thing, that they are monitoring it, and then select site locations that are in areas of the country that are doing anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ legislation," said Shane Windmeyer, founder and executive director of Campus Pride, a national organization advocating for safer college environments for LGBT students.

Windmeyer said the NCAA's Office of Inclusion has been an ally. He said Campus Pride and similar organizations have received grants from the NCAA to fund diversity and inclusion summits and other programming.

The NCAA has had policies in place since 2011 that allow for transgender participation in sports. Testosterone suppression treatment is required for transgender women to compete in women's sports.

Last year, following the Southeastern Conference's lead, the NCAA announced it would not hold championship events in Mississippi unless a depiction of the Confederate flag was removed from the state flag. The Mississippi Legislature acted swiftly to remove the symbol.

In 2016, the NCAA made good on its threat to pull championship events out of North Carolina in response to the "bathroom bill," which required transgender people to use restrooms according to their sex at birth and not their gender identity. Greensboro lost first- and second-round games in the men's basketball tournament in 2017; they were moved to Greenville, South Carolina. The law was repealed before the NCAA could take away more events.

"When they got involved with the bathroom bill in North Carolina, that was, in my opinion, a bold step for them," Weaver said. "I'm not seeing that same enthusiasm right now."

The NCAA traditionally selects baseball and softball regional sites based on a team's performance as well as quality of facilities and financial considerations. This year, potential sites were pre-determined because each must be evaluated for its ability to meet the NCAA's COVID-19 protocols.

Four of the top five teams in this week's D1Baseball.com Top 25 — No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 Tennessee — ordinarily would be considered shoo-ins to be regional hosts. The four schools confirmed to The Associated Press they submitted bids to host but declined interview requests on the topic of the NCAA's decision.

Since 2000, the home team has won 67.5% of baseball regionals and there is money to be made, too. A University of Arkansas study showed baseball fans visiting the Fayetteville area spent about $2 million during a three-day regional in 2018, excluding cost of tickets and in-stadium purchases.

The NCAA is limiting attendance to 50% of stadium capacity at its spring sports championships because of the pandemic, so the windfall won't be as great this year.

For now, everyone waits to see the next step on site selections from the NCAA, which has referred all questions to the Board of Governors statement.

"Speaking as a consultant, you can say to the NCAA, 'Oh well, you made this problem, you shouldn't have said anything,'" McCorkle said. "I don't know how they navigate it, but I don't think there's any way to have avoided this."

Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | A month before he returns to the ring at age 44 for an exhibition bout, Floyd Mayweather wound up in a brawl.

The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. On Thursday, he squared off — sort of — with Paul's brother, Jake, who prompted the scuffle when he took Mayweather's cap.

Apparently incensed that Mayweather called both Pauls "fake fighters" and offered to take on both on the same night, Jake Paul confronted the former champion. In what appeared to be a staged get-together, Paul grabbed Mayweather's white baseball cap and "security" jumped between the two as Mayweather surged toward Paul.

"I don't have to talk about what I'm going to do. The world knows what I'm going to do," Mayweather said. "I'm willing to fight both in the same night."

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.

In the 26-year-old Paul, Mayweather will face a star created on the internet. Followed by more than 20 million on YouTube, Paul began boxing in 2019 with a six-round bout against fellow YouTube star KSI. A former high school wrestler, Paul will have a 6-inch height advantage over Mayweather, but obviously gives away plenty in ring experience and mastery.

"Logan Paul is huge on YouTube and he has a huge following. He's a big guy, strong guy," Mayweather said. It's just fun. It's entertaining. It's all about entertainment and, of course, when he's on social media, he's entertaining to people all the time."

It's uncertain if Mayweather was referring to the news conference altercation as entertaining, too.

"I just feel inspired," Logan Paul said. "I want to beat the (stuffing) out of him. I really do. This fight means so much to me. To my fans. To my family. To everyone watching who thought they couldn't do something in life. That's the energy I'm going in with. Everyone says this is impossible. Well it was impossible that I got this fight."

The undercard will feature heavyweights Jean Pascal against Badou Jack, and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut.

The pay-per-view telecast will be on Showtime.

Pfizer and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland | Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said Thursday.

Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the games, which open on July 23.

It's the second major vaccination deal for the International Olympic Committee. An agreement was announced in March between the IOC and Olympic officials in China to buy and distribute Chinese vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.

The new Pfizer offer gives the IOC greater coverage worldwide ahead of Tokyo with most countries yet to authorize emergency use of Chinese vaccines.

"We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

The Pfizer donation followed talks between the firm's chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"Following this conversation, the Japanese government had a meeting with the IOC and now the donation plan has been realized," Pfizer said in a statement.

The IOC said any vaccination program must be done "in accordance with each country's vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations."

The IOC-China vaccine deal includes two doses being made available to the general public for each dose received by an Olympic participant in that country.

The Spanish Olympic Committee said Thursday the nearly 600 members of its delegation traveling to Japan will start being vaccinated with Pfizer doses this month. Other countries, including Australia, South Korea and Italy, have also been making arrangements to vaccinate their teams.

NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the aftermath of the storied franchise's latest chaotic chapter.

The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It's believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

"While we don't expect our clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the department of player safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable," Bettman said. "It is terribly unfair to question George Parros' professionalism and dedication to his role and the department of player safety."

The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington's Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.

"The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence," the team's statement said. "Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely."

No such suspension materialized, and Wilson was back on the ice with the Capitals against the Rangers on Wednesday night. The teams racked up a combined 141 penalty minutes in a fight-filled game, and their six fights were the most in league history in the opening five minutes.

Buchnevich was thrown out for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in the second period and was suspended after a hearing for Thursday night's game in Boston. Buchnevich will forfeit just over $28,000 as part of the suspension.

The Rangers have bigger issues to address: Owner James Dolan abruptly fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday and turned those jobs over to former assistant Chris Drury, who inherits a rebuilding project with no clarity for when New York should be a legitimate playoff or Stanley Cup contender again.

"I don't know if there's a set timeline where I'm going to say, or anyone can say, the rebuild's over," Drury said. "I don't think we're doing anything too drastic. I think time will tell, and I think people will be excited with the steps we take and the moves we make to keep moving this organization and this team along in the right direction."

Longtime hockey executive Glen Sather, a senior adviser to Dolan, is back to assist Drury in the transition. Sather said the team's statement about Parros had "absolutely nothing" to do with Dolan's decision to dump Davidson and Gorton.

Will coach David Quinn be next out the door? That could be among the changes Drury contemplates in the coming days and weeks while he attempts to pick up the pieces after a tumultuous season that included kicking defenseman Tony DeAngelo off the team; coaches missing time with COVID-19; Panarin taking a leave of absence after a Russian tabloid printed allegations of abuse from a decade ago; and this week's dramatic developments.

"We're going to look everything and try to figure out how best to take the next step forward," Drury said. "It's been well-documented everything the team has gone through on and off the ice, and we're going to take a look at every aspect of the organization when things end and we'll start that process next week."