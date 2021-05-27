135K fans: Indy 500 will be largest sports event of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS | The Indianapolis 500 is set to become the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit in early 2020 with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 expected to attend Sunday's race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity will be allowed. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property.

Other large sporting events have included more than 73,000 fans at the bout earlier this month in Arlington, Texas, between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders and 78,000 for a cricket match last month in Melbourne, Australia. But the Indy 500 will dwarf those totals this weekend.

The track also decided to lift the local broadcast blackout and allow Central Indiana fans the chance to watch beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on NBC.

NBC averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 2.3 rating for last year's Indy 500, won by Takuma Sato in August when the race was moved away from Memorial Day weekend because of the pandemic and held without spectators for the first time in its 104 runnings. IMS also lifted its usual local blackout last year because spectators were not permitted.

The infield's raucous "Snake Pit" will be closed and all the traditional pre-race concerts will not be held, including on Friday's Carb Day. There will be suite seating and the Pagoda will be open to those with tickets, but the midway will be closed.

Culley won't discuss Watson as Houston Texans begin practice

HOUSTON | Coach David Culley refused to say if quarterback Deshaun Watson was with the Houston Texans this week as they began on-field practices.

Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air. Even before all that Watson had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.

Only the defense was on the field during the short portion of practice reporters were permitted to view on Thursday morning. Culley, hired in January to replace Bill O'Brien who was fired after last season's 0-4 start, was asked if Watson was taking part in workouts.

"We have nothing more to say," Culley said. "We've talked about the Deshaun situation... (general manager) Nick (Caserio) and I both and with (team owner) Cal (McNair), and nothing's new on it."

When pressed on if Watson had been to the facility at all this offseason, Culley was equally cagey.

"I have nothing to say about that situation," he said.

Later Culley mentioned that these workouts are voluntary but that he's had good participation from his players. He added that "everybody" had been taking part in Zoom meetings.

When pressed if that included the embattled quarterback, Culley evaded the question.

"I have nothing to say about Deshaun," he said.

Caserio signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal in March to give the team an insurance policy at quarterback if Watson can't or won't play for them this season. Culley said that Taylor was taking part in this week's practices.

Culley, who coached Buffalo's quarterbacks in Taylor's third year as a starter there in 2017, raved about the 31-year-old.

"He is exactly what you want taking snaps from the center and leading your football team," he said.

The Texans drafted Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round of this year's draft, and he and Jeff Driskel, a recent free agent signee, will likely compete to back up Taylor if Watson isn't an option.

Mills was a two-year starter at Stanford where he threw for 1,509 yards and seven touchdowns in last year's pandemic-shortened season. He threw for a career-high 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

Driskel appeared in nine games with five starts for the Bengals in 2018, throwing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He started three games for Denver in 2019 and spent last season with the Lions where he appeared in three games with one start.

While flatly refusing to discuss Watson at all on Thursday, Culley did shed some light on the work the other quarterbacks are getting in these practices.

"They're all getting reps, everybody that we've brought in here, we're repping them," he said. "They're getting reps as if they're the guy."

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate.

Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act.

"Big-time college sports haven't been 'amateur' for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities," Murphy said in a statement.

This NCAA said the bill would "directly undercut the purpose of college: earning a degree." It added that "turning student-athletes into union employees is not the answer."

A companion bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Andy Levin (Mich.) and Lori Trahan (Mass.). The bill would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define college athletes who receive direct grant-in-aid from their schools as employees.

A movement at Northwestern to unionize college football players was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board in 2015.

Murphy and Trahan are among several federal lawmakers from both parties who have previously introduced legislation related to college athletes being permitted to earn money for use of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it tries to reform its rules to allow athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and autograph signings.

Several states, including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, have laws scheduled to take effect July 1 that would open the NIL market to college athletes.

The NCAA hopes to have news rules in place by July 1 as well.

The NCAA's current proposals regarding NIL would allow athletes to enter financial arrangements with third parties. Schools would be banned from being involved in the transactions or paying athletes.

While the NCAA has loosened restrictions on how athletes can be compensated over the years, it has held firm to the notion they are not employees.

Murphy has been one of the most vocal advocates for college athlete rights on Capitol Hill. His latest bill would upend the college model, helping athletes "get the pay and protections they deserve" and forcing the NCAA to "treat them as equals rather than second-class citizens. It's a civil rights issue, and a matter of basic fairness."

If Murphy's bill became law, athletes would be granted employee status and both public and private colleges would deemed their employers under an amended NLRA.

The NLRB would consider colleges within a conference part of a "bargaining unit."

The bill would also protect the tax status of athletic scholarships and other benefits, and prohibit schools from asking athletes to waive the right to collectively bargain.

"The NCAA and its member schools support student-athletes through scholarships — many of which cover their full cost of education debt free — and numerous other benefits," the governing body said a statement.

"NCAA members also are committed to modernizing name, image and likeness rules so student-athletes can benefit from those opportunities. ... We will continue to work with members of Congress to focus on issues that align with our priorities."

Boorish fans: 76ers and Knicks issue bans after incidents

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies Thursday for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be "vigorously enforced" going forward.

The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. Both incidents occurred Wednesday night.

"We're just living in a society where people don't have respect anymore," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Thursday. "In no way should that be allowed, or should that happen, at a sporting event or really any event. ... I think New York did what it should have done in that situation. It's uncalled for."

The 76ers went even further than the Knicks could, because the fan involved in the Westbrook incident was a season-ticket holder. Those tickets have been revoked, and he was banned from all events at their arena.

Neither the Knicks nor the 76ers released the names of the fans who were involved. The Knicks said they forwarded information to authorities.

"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season-ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely," the Knicks said. "We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior."

Video showed that someone spit on Young while he was preparing to inbound the basketball in the fourth quarter of New York's win over Atlanta at Madison Square Garden. Young did not mention it in his postgame interviews and McMillan said he was unaware of the incident until Thursday morning.

Young was the subject of profane chants from some fans in that arena throughout the first two games of the series; the Hawks' guard taunted them right back after his shot with less than a second left gave Atlanta a win in Game 1. Even New York Mayor Bill di Blasio weighed in this week on Young's penchant for trying to draw fouls, both in a news conference and on his office's Twitter page.

"There's obviously a line," Brooklyn forward Blake Griffin said Thursday. "I think what happened to Russ is obviously far behind that line."

Westbrook was leaving the Wizards' game in Philadelphia with an ankle injury when someone sitting over the tunnel that leads from the floor threw the popcorn on him.

"We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior," the 76ers said in a statement announcing the ban. "There is no place for it in our sport or arena."

The National Basketball Players Association said "true fans ... honor and respect the dignity of our players. No true fan would seek to harm them or violate their personal space." And the NBA said its rules on fan behavior will be "vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans," the NBA said Thursday.

NBA buildings are welcoming their largest crowds of the season for the playoffs, after a regular season where attendance was severely limited because of policies put in place to keep players and others safe during the pandemic.

It has not been without problems, and players are again airing concerns about behavior.

"I'm sick and tired of it, honestly," Westbrook said.

He's not alone. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James — who chimed in on Twitter shortly after the Westbrook incident Wednesday — has said in the past that fan behavior is an issue, and clearly still does.

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving — in advance of Game 3 of the Nets' series at Boston — said he hoped the scene there on Friday night "is strictly basketball, there's no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism, people yelling (expletive) from the crowd."

"We go into a hostile environment and we welcome it, we enjoy it, we want the vitriol — as long as it's not over the line," Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. "We want to face some adversity. That noise and that energy coming from the opposing fans is something that can spur your team on, a challenge to help you lock in and be more focused."

Westbrook has been part of high-profile incidents involving fans before, including one where a fan in Utah was alleged to have directed racial taunts his way. Westbrook was fined $25,000 for his reactions to that incident, one in which Utah guard Donovan Mitchell even came to his defense.

"These arenas, they've got to start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does," Westbrook said Wednesday night. "I've been in a lot of incidents where fans, they say whatever, and the consequences for me are a lot more detrimental to those people in the stands because they feel like they're untouchable."

After the Westbrook incident in Utah two years ago, the league changed and toughened its code of conduct for fans, including putting those in closest proximity to the players and the court on alert that anything over the line will lead to ejections and possibly more.