IndyCar to return to Iowa Speedway for 2022 doubleheader
IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years.
The track in Newton will host a doubleheader next July in a deal brokered between IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, team owner Bobby Rahal and grocery chain Hy-Vee, which is based in Iowa. The company has been increasing its presence in IndyCar as an occasional sponsor for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Hy-Vee was named the entitlement sponsor of the July 22-23 races in Thursday's announcement attended by Penske, Rahal and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans," said Randy Edeker, chairman of Hy-Vee.
Edeker also said Hy-Vee will be a full-time sponsor for RLL next season. The team has been trying to expand to three cars and has used Santino Ferrucci in five races and debuted Christian Lundgaard last week on the road course at Indianapolis.
He cited Formula One's growth in the U.S. in the 16-to-35 age demographic, and said he thinks IndyCar can gain similar ground under Penske.
"With Penske taking ownership, they have a lot of plans, lot of strategy to mimic some of that and bring it into the sport of racing," Edeker said. "From a company standpoint that's a demographic we have to do well with, need to do better with."
Iowa Speedway opened in 2006 and IndyCar added the track to its schedule the next season. IndyCar ran 15 races at the "The Fastest Short Track on the Planet," including a doubleheader last year that Penske Entertainment promoted as the series tried to salvage its season during the pandemic.
The track, which was bought by NASCAR in 2013, dropped off the IndyCar schedule this year and likely would not have returned without a title sponsor. NASCAR pulled the Xfinity and Truck Series races from Iowa after the 2019 season and only sent its minor league ARCA Series to Newton the last two years.
Edeker said 4,000 seats will be added to Iowa Speedway before the IndyCar event next season.
Bobby Rahal has been persistent in his push to get Iowa back on the IndyCar schedule as a much-needed oval for a series heavy on road and street courses. IndyCar has just four races on three ovals this year, with the final one coming up Saturday night outside St. Louis.
"One of my main concerns when we took over the sport was we need more ovals," Penske said. "I think that wheel-to-wheel racing makes it better. It's just not a buy and ride. We have so much interest today without buying a ride to come to (the Indianapolis 500). We want you to be there because you earned it, because you're a great driver and this is a great part of that piece of the puzzle that I've been looking for.
"To have two races and have it supported by Hy-Vee: It's a home run on both sides."
The 2022 doubleheader will be part of a festival-type weekend at the track located about 30 miles east of Des Moines.
The 0.875-mile, D-shaped oval has been a playground for Penske drivers. Team Penske won five of the last six IndyCar races at the track. Josef Newgarden is a three-time winner at Iowa.
IndyCar has yet to announce its entire 2022 schedule but Indianapolis, Gateway, Iowa and Texas should account for at least five oval events next year.
Penske said he hoped to have a complete schedule in the next 30 days as IndyCar figures out programming with NBC Sports. A record 13 races will be broadcast next year as part of IndyCar's new three-year contract with the network.
"This was an important piece of it, the Iowa contract," Penske said. "Our media contract with NBC has got to be put out because we've got both network and cable so we want to be sure we put those to bed."
Penske did not reveal how many ovals he expects to have on the schedule next year, but said IndyCar will run "somewhere between 15 and 18 (races) for sure."
Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid scrutiny
NEW ORLEANS | Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back.
The Saints plan to fill the 73,000-seat Superdome for home games this season but have said that, in accordance with various local and state protocols, only fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before a game may attend.
The Saints previously stated that fans who had chosen to maintain their ticket accounts for this season would not be eligible for refunds as they had been in 2020, when government restrictions prevented large crowds in the dome.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who opposes mask mandates, called on state officials Wednesday to withhold funding for ongoing improvements of the state-owned Superdome unless the Saints agreed to provide refunds.
The Saints, in turn, announced the new refund policy on Thursday, noting that just 120 account holders previously requested refunds — and that anyone else who wants a refund must make a request by Tuesday.
"Last season, we made the decision to offer refunds or rollover accounts to the following season because we knew government regulations would not allow us to fulfill a full season of attendance," Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said. "This is not the case this season. Based on current city and state regulations allowing full capacity, we did not plan to offer refunds for season tickets, as has been our standard policy."
However, Bensel noted, the Saints have received "thousands of calls" from fans wanting to purchase season tickets made available by current account holders seeking refunds.
"Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats" rather than see other fans who'd previously requested refunds sell their tickets to visiting fans on the secondary market, Bensel added.
Bensel also noted that the Saints will allow ticketed fans who show up to the Superdome without proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain entry to games if they receive a free vaccination being offered at the dome with help from Ochsner Health System, one of the club's chief sponsors.
Fans age 12 and under will not have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.
The club also has said that Superdome COVID-19 protocols could be eased during the season if the rates of infections drop. Recently, however, they have spiked.
Louisiana had the nation's highest rate of new coronavirus infections over the last week per capita, and its hospitals are breaking records daily for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. The state health department reported 3,022 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Wednesday, 91% of them not fully vaccinated.
"We are hopeful that the city mandate is temporary and we remain optimistic that as vaccination rates increase, this policy will no longer be necessary," Bensel said.
Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer
LOS ANGELES | A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.
In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him.
"We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed," Gould-Saltman said, "so what should we do when she says yes?"
The judge said the woman's petition asking for the domestic violence restraining order was "materially misleading."
Bauer had no visible reaction to the decision.
It was a major victory for Bauer in his public fight to clear his name, but police and Major League Baseball are still looking into the incident.
MLB put Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2, and it has been extended through Friday.
And police in Pasadena, California, are still investigating.
The woman's attorney declined to comment outside court.
Most of the hearing consisted of testimony from the woman herself, along with brief appearances on the stand from the nurse who gave her a sexual assault exam after the second encounter earlier this year, a doctor called by Bauer's team to analyze those findings, and the woman's best friend.
The woman's lawyer, Lisa Helfend Meyer, said during her closing argument Thursday that Bauer went well beyond consent when he choked the woman into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during sex. Meyer said she applauded her client for being "able to stand up to this monster and do the right thing."
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.
Bauer's lawyer, Shawn Holley, cast him as someone who is clear about what he wants, and did nothing without her consent.
We are here "because of the lies she told Trevor, and ultimately because of the lies she told herself," Holley said.
The judge ruled earlier in the day that Bauer did not need to testify after he said he would invoke the Fifth Amendment for virtually every question he may be asked.
Normally in civil matters, a witness would invoke the Fifth Amendment on a question-by-question basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.