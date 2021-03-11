Agbaji scores 26, No. 11 KU holds off No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points, Marcus Garrett added 17, and No. 11 Kansas held on after blowing most of a 20-point halftime lead to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Mitch Lightfoot added 11 points for the No. 2 seed Jayhawks (20-8), who played without big man David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna, both of whom were caught up in COVID-19 protocols leading up to the tournament.

The seventh-seeded Sooners (15-10) trailed 35-15 at halftime, but they managed to close within 62-59 with 3 1/2 minutes to go when Elijah Harkless followed a miss by Austin Reaves with a bucket of his own. But the Sooners didn't get another field goal to go until the final minute, by which point the Jayhawks had put the game away.

Kansas will play No. 13 Texas or No. 20 Texas Tech in the semifinals Friday night.

Reaves and Brady Manek scored 19 points apiece to lead Oklahoma, which ended a four-game skid with its first-round win over Iowa State but couldn't capitalize on the momentum. Harkless added 15 points before fouling out.

Without McCormack at his disposal, coach Bill Self opted for a four-guard starting lineup with nobody taller than 6-foot-8 forward Jalen Wilson, and the smaller Jayhawks spent the first half buzzing around Oklahoma's backcourt like a bunch of gnats.

After Manek gave the Sooners a 6-4 lead in the opening minutes, they only managed one more field goal — a 3 from Manek — over the next 10 minutes. And after Reaves curled in another 3-pointer to get them within 18-12, the Sooners went six more minutes without another field goal.

Oklahoma was 6 of 20 from the field with 13 turnovers, and its 15 points set a season low for scoring in a half.

It may have taken the Sooners 20 minutes to dig a 20-point deficit, but they needed just 10 to erase most of it.

The Jayhawks grew stagnant on offense with Agbaji and Garrett the only ones able to get anything to go, and their once-stingy defense became downright generous. Manek and Reaves took advantage of the newfound open looks with a barrage of 3-pointers, which opened up the lane for Harkless and De'Vion Harmon to slice to the basket.

By the time Reaves drilled a 3-pointer with 5 minutes to go, and Harkless followed Reaves' miss with a layup a few minutes later, the Sooners were within 62-57 and had the roughly 3,000 fans in T-Mobile Center on edge.

Mitch Lightfoot's basket with 2:22 left was the first in the second half by anybody but Agbaji and Garrett for Kansas, and Garrett answered Reaves' free throw moments later with one of his own to make it 65-60 with 1:36 to go.

Reaves misfired from the top of the arc on the Sooners' next possession, allowing Kansas to hang on the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma finished with a season-high 18 turnovers. The Sooners also got just four points off the bench, and their inability to take advantage of McCormack's absence in the paint was noticeable all game.

Kansas has struggled at the foul line much of the season, but Self's team was 9 of 11 from the stripe Thursday night. Wilson made a couple free throws in the final seconds that ultimately sealed the victory.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will face the Texas Tech-Texas winner for a spot in the championship game.

Kansas picks Emmett Jones as interim football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. | Emmett Jones was picked as the interim football coach at Kansas on Thursday as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach following a scandal-plagued week.

Jones is entering his third season with the Jayhawks, serving first as the wide receivers coach and most recently as the passing game coordinator. He also has coached at Texas Tech along with several high schools in Texas.

"Emmett's relationship with our football student-athletes is vital as we venture through this time of transition within our football program and athletics department," interim athletic director Kurt Watson said in a statement. "I am confident in his abilities to ensure this program functions at a high level in preparation for the 2021 season."

Watson also interviewed current defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Joshua Eargle and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, who had been handling day-to-day duties the past week.

The mess at Kansas began last week with the release of two reviews by LSU conducted by separate law firms into football coach Les Miles, who had been accused by two women of making sexual advances during his tenure leading the Tigers.

Miles was placed on administrative leave before agreeing to a buyout of his contract Monday night.

The following day, then-athletic director Jeff Long defended his hiring of Miles — his friend of 30 years dating to their days together at Michigan — and vowed to conduct the search for his replacement. But after significant backlash from fans and prominent donors, Long met with Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod and submitted his resignation.

Watson was placed in charge of the athletic department while Girod, with the help of a panel of advisors, searches for the next athletic director. Whomever is hired will then handle the search for the next football coach.

Jones is among a few coaches on the staff that will likely be interviewed for the permanent job.

He was the head coach at Texas prep powerhouse South Oak Cliff, and he's used his connections in the football hotbed to help lure a series of strong recruiting classes to Kansas. Jones has done it without the benefit of a winning tradition, either, let alone much fan support or facilities that would be deemed average by Division I standards.

He also spent time on current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's staff at Texas Tech.

"I am incredibly grateful to Chancellor Girod and Mr. Watson for the opportunity to lead this program during a critical time of change," Jones said. "Since arriving here, I have developed a deep love of this program and university, and it is an honor to be named interim head coach. I will rely on our talented assistant coaches, as well as Ben Iannacchione and the strength and conditioning staff to guide our student-athletes and be there for them on and off the field."

No. 2 Baylor holds off K-State 74-68 in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Baylor coach Scott Drew has always believed the team that advanced the previous night in the Big 12 Tournament has the advantage in the first half over the team that had a bye into the quarterfinal round.

The team with the fresh legs has the advantage down the stretch.

That played out in the second-ranked Bears' survive-and-advance win over Kansas State on Thursday. It took big games from the backcourt of MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler along with some crucial plays in the closing seconds for the Bears to hold on for a 74-68 victory and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

"I thought we were a little tentative," Drew said. "In the first game you have a little jitters. A lot of our guys hadn't played in the Big 12 Tournament. They were really excited and sometimes that makes you play hesitant. But give Kansas State a lot of credit. I thought they had a great game plan."

The top-seeded Bears (22-1) rolled into T-Mobile Arena after their first regular-season conference title since 1950, three straight wins over ranked teams and with a No. 1 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament nearly locked up.

Yet the Wildcats (9-20), who lost their two regular-season games to Baylor by an average of 40 points, never allowed the high-powered Bears to slip away. The plucky bunch of kids kept answering baskets until the final minute. Freshman Nijel Pack's sixth 3-pointer got them within 70-66 with just over a minute to go.

Mitchell missed at the other end, but Kansas State couldn't capitalize when Mike McGuirl threw a wild pass that Pack batted into the air. The Bears came down with the loose ball and Butler made a couple free throws to seal the win.

It sent Baylor into a semifinal matchup with No. 12 Oklahoma State on Friday night.

Teague finished with 24 points, Mitchell had 23 and Butler had 18 as the Bears' starting backcourt scored all but nine of their points. But while Teague was solid with the ball, Butler and Mitchell had 13 of Baylor's 21 turnovers.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy. It's hard to beat a team three times," Mitchell said. "They had a really good plan. They played really hard, really tough. They won yesterday so they had a lot of momentum, so it's good for us in the long run."

Pack finished with 18 points, as did Davion Bradford, as the ninth-seeded Wildcats lost their ninth straight game against the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State had beaten No. 10 seed TCU in the opening round.

"It felt good for us to have courage and show the improvement we had from the beginning of the year to now, so it felt good," Pack said. "It feels like we're a whole new team. It's like a preview of the years to come."

Baylor struggled after a late-season, three-week pause because of COVID-19, barely squeaking past Big 12 bottom-dweller Iowa State and losing its only game at Kansas. But the Bears appeared to get their legs — and lungs — back with an overtime win at West Virginia followed by easy wins over ranked teams Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

They must have lost their mojo again on the way to Kansas City.

The Bears struggled to control the 7-foot Bradford in the paint. They couldn't track down Pack on the perimeter. They coughed up a dozen turnovers by halftime, and they were slow getting to just about every loose ball.

Kansas State hung around long enough to take a 37-36 lead, its first of the game, on Pack's 3-pointer out of the break.

The Bears slowly regained control, and when Mitchell answered Pack's fifth 3 with one of his own — and Teague converted a three-point play moments later — they finally had some breathing room for the first time.

They needed every bit of it down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State had the second-most starts by freshmen in the country behind Kentucky, and it showed during a 13-game losing streak amid a 5-18 start. But the Wildcats may have been the most improved team in the league down the stretch, winning four of five capped by their win over TCU in the first round of the tournament.

Baylor struggled to handle Kansas big man David McCormack in its lone loss this season, and its inability to deal with post players showed up again Thursday. Bradford is far from polished in the paint, but he managed to get a series of easy points at the the rim, and that should concern Drew ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

The Bears will play the red-hot Cowboys on Friday night for a spot in the championship game.