AP Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach 4-year contract extension

SEATTLE | Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson's favorite target, for the foreseeable future.

The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the deal, which could be worth more than $69 million over the life of the contract.

The deal locks up Wilson's favorite target from each of the past two seasons and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season. Lockett's current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary cap charge of just under $15 million.

Lockett, 28, is coming off a career-best season with 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He teamed with DK Metcalf to become just the second pair of Seattle receivers to each have 1,000 yards in the same season. The Seahawks had an explosive passing game early in the season that fizzled badly over the second half of the year.

Lockett twice had games last season with double-digit receptions, including a career-high 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona.

Lockett was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015 out of Kansas State and was a first-team All-Pro as a kick returner his rookie season. He quickly grew into one of the most reliable receivers in the league while overcoming serious leg injuries along the way.

Lockett suffered a gruesome lower leg fracture late in the 2016 season and never seemed 100% during the 2017 season.

But in 2018, his climb with Seattle began. He had 57 receptions and 10 touchdowns that season. A year later, he had 82 catches for 1,057 yards despite suffering a severe leg contusion that required a brief hospitalization.

Lockett became a bit more of a possession receiver last season with the emergence of Metcalf as a deep threat and had a career-low 10.5 yards per catch. Eight of Lockett's 10 touchdowns were of 12 yards or less.

Even with Lockett and Metcalf locked up, the Seahawks will still need to find a third receiving option after the departure of David Moore in free agency.

High court sympathetic to college athletes in NCAA dispute

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to give college athletes a win in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting their education-related compensation.

With the March Madness basketball tournament in its final stages, the high court heard arguments in a case about how colleges can reward athletes who play Division I basketball and football. Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA defends its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.

But the former athletes who brought the case, including former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, say the NCAA's rules are unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.

The outcome will help determine how college athletes are compensated and whether schools can offer tens of thousands of dollars in education benefits for things such as postgraduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad opportunities and vocational school payments.

During an hour and a half of arguments conducted by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic, both liberal and conservative justices sounded sympathetic to students.

Justice Elena Kagan suggested that what was going on sounded a lot like price fixing. "Schools that are naturally competitors ... have all gotten together in an organization," she said, and used their power to "fix athletic salaries at extremely low levels."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed. He told a lawyer for the NCAA that "it does seem ... schools are conspiring with competitors ... to pay no salaries for the workers who are making the schools billions of dollars on the theory that consumers want the schools to pay their workers nothing." Kavanaugh said that was "somewhat disturbing."

A ruling for the former players would not necessarily mean an immediate infusion of cash to current college athletes. It would mean that the NCAA could not bar schools from sweetening their offers to Division I basketball and football athletes with additional education-related benefits. Individual athletic conferences could still set limits.

Still, if the athletes were to win, there would be pressure on schools to offer additional benefits, and that could create bidding wars for the best players. The NCAA says that could turn off fans and erase the distinction between professional and college sports.

Whatever happens at the high court, changes seem on the way for how college athletes are compensated.

The NCAA is in the process of trying to amend its rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. That would allow athletes to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances. For some athletes, those amounts could dwarf any education-related benefits.

The former college athletes have some big-time supporters. The players associations of the NFL, NBA and WNBA all urged the justices to side with the ex-athletes, as did the Biden administration. So far, the former players have won every round of the case.

A decision in the case is expected before the end of June, when the high court traditionally breaks for summer.