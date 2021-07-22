Abbott 1-hitter lifts US over Canada for 2-0 softball start
FUKUSHIMA, Japan | Six outs from her second Olympic no-hitter, Monica Abbott was clinging to a one-run lead when she walked Canada’s Jen Gilbert leading off the sixth inning, and pinch-hitter Sara Groenewegen lined a 0-2 pitch to the right-center field gap.
Center fielder Haylie McCleney picked up the ball at the wall and fired to Ali Aguilar. The second baseman made a perfect one-hop throw to catcher Aubree Munro, who moved up the third-base line and swiped a tag on sliding pinch-runner Joey Lye for the out.
“It’s fun to be on the mound to watch that,” Abbott said after her one-hitter led the United States over Canada 1-0 on Thursday in the first of three one-run softball games. “I don’t want to give up a hit like that, but, man oh man, it took a lot of confidence in me on our defense.”
Amanda Chidester hit an RBI single in the fifth off loser Jenna Caira that scored McCleney, who went 3 for 3 with a walk and has reached base seven times in two games.
Trying to regain the gold medal it lost to Japan in the 2008 final, the U.S. improved to 2-0. After a day off for the opening ceremony in Tokyo, the tournament shifts to Yokohama on Saturday.
Abbott, 6-foot-3 and slim, has a Randy Johnson-like reach that reduces her release point from the 43-foot rubber to about 37 feet from the plate. Pitching a week before her 36th birthday, she struck out nine, walked three and needed 102 pitches in the Americans’ second consecutive one-hitter.
Cat Osterman, at age 38 the Americans’ senior player, struck out nine over six innings and Abbott struck out the side in the seventh to finish Wednesday’s opening 2-0 win over Italy.
“Once you start thinking about it, it always ends up being broken up,” Abbott saidof the no-hit bid. “So as soon as it popped into my head, I was like, no — no, no, no, no, no, don’t think about it.”
Lye didn’t regret the green light.
“I felt good rounding third,” she said. “We live to play another day.”
Munro made sure not to obstruct the runner.
“The turf makes it pretty easy,” Munro said.
U.S. coach Ken Eriksen got goosebumps.
“That was the first drill that we did in 2011 and what we do every single year on the first day of practice,” he said. “That can win gold medals.”
Groenewegen took third on the throw, but Abbott stranded pinch-runner Janet Leung when Victoria Heyward flied out and, after an intentional walk, Kelsey Harshman struck out.
The U.S. was 1 for 8 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position, but the 1 was enough.
McCleney popped a single into short left with one out in the fifth. Janie Reed, whose husband, Jake, was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the hours before the game, sacrificed and Chidester — who is engaged to Mexican infielder Anissa Urtez — lined a 1-2 pitch on the outside corner to the opposite field into right.
There was a spring training intrasquad feel, a day after many officials attended the opener. The stadium, about 40 miles from the site of a 2011 nuclear power plant disaster, was almost empty because fans were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were 30 media and officials in the stands and approximately a dozen photographers on the field.
“We feel bad that the people of Fukushima were not able to tell their story, that we weren’t able to go out into the community to see the story,” Eriksen said. “It’s really devastating to the people here not to really show the world that Fukushima is back. It’s resilient. It’s a beautiful place. It’s gorgeous. This venue is gorgeous at the base of the mountains.”
JAPAN 3, MEXICO 2
Mana Atsumi’s squeeze bunt single with one out in the eighth inning scored automatic runner Eri Yamada, and host Japan improved to 2-0.
Haruka Agatsuma’s grounder to second off Danielle O’Toole advanced Yamada to third, and Atsumi bunted toward third on a 0-1 pitch. Yamada was running on the pitch and slid home ahead of Amanda Sanchez’s throw.
Mexico, 0-2 at its first Olympics, tied the score 2-2 when Yamada dropped Anissa Urtez’s fly to center in the seventh for what was ruled a single.
After winning the opener, Yukiko Ueno struck out 10 and took a three-hitter into the seventh on her 39th birthday but walked Suzannah Brookshire leading off and allowed a single to Victoria Vidales that put runners at the corners for Urtez.
Winner Miu Goto relieved with two on and got three straight outs, then stranded the bases loaded in the eighth when she threw a called third strike past Valdes, her fifth strikeout in two innings.
Yamato Fujita homered in the second inning, Urtez tied the score with a home run in the fifth and Agatsuma hit a go-ahead double in the bottom half.
AUSTRALIA 1, ITALY 0
Jade Wall hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, Kaia Parnaby took a three-hitter into the seventh and Australia evened its record at 1-1 following an opening loss to Japan. Australia is fourth among the six teams, and Italy fell to 0-2.
Taylah Tsitsikronis doubled off Greta Cecchetti leading off the second, advanced on Tarni Stepto’s groundout and scored on a two-out infield hit by Wall, who beat the throw to first after second baseman Andrea Filler’s diving, backhand stop.
Italy’s Giulia Longhi singled with two outs in the seventh, pinch-runner Fabrizia Marrone stole second and Laura Vigna worked out a nine-pitch walk.
Ellen Roberts, who played college ball for Memphis, made her Olympic debut after Parnaby had thrown 85 pitches, and Marta Gasparotto took a called third strike.
Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade
MILWAUKEE | Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.
Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.
Fans could be heard chanting, “Bucks in 6,” an odd but popular rallying cry with roots in a former Bucks player’s fruitless prediction in 2013 that the team would take down the playoffs’ top seed at the time.
Antetokounmpo held his son, 1-year-old Liam, atop a bus as fans along the route chanted “MVP!” Later, he shot a basketball into the crowd.
“Milwaukee, we did it baby! We did it!” Antetokounmpo said to a cheering crowd in the Deer District, the area outside the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum. “This is our city, this is our city, man, we did it! Unbelievable.”
Neil and Rachana Bhatia, both 34 and from suburban Waukesha, brought 1-month-old son Zain to the Deer District, saying they wanted to give Zain an early taste of being a Bucks fan.
Neil Bhatia called winning the title “surreal.”
“ It unifies the city and puts the city on a global stage. It’s great for the city and the state. It’s just bringing everybody together to celebrate something that hasn’t happened in 50 years,” he said.
“The city has had its struggles. What I know is that it’s been a city that’s coming together,” said longtime Bucks fan Dameon Ellzey, 45, a Milwaukee native who lives near the arena and was stationed there to see the parade.
“In my neighborhood, you could hear everybody on their porches screaming,” Ellzey said. “Black, white, Asian. In a city like Milwaukee, that’s big.”
Milwaukee has long ranked among the most segregated cities in America. Team President Peter Feigin called it “the most segregated, racist place” he’d ever experienced, remarks he later softened. As the Bucks drove toward a championship this year, some people were cheered by the diversity of the massive crowds that gathered in the Deer District to watch the Bucks on big TV screens.
The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues like Los Angeles, Boston or Miami — cities that have traditionally found it easier to attract the game’s top players. One reason fans have embraced Antetokounmpo is his loyalty to the team that drafted him eight years ago when he was just 18.
“He recognizes the city and its quality and he resonates with it,” Timothy Seymour, 20, said of Antetokounmpo. “He really reflects our work ethic. He works hard. And he reflects how we’re only going to get better.”
Police estimated 100,000 people jammed the Deer District for Tuesday night’s Game 6. Though the coronavirus pandemic has lessened compared to a year ago, the level of cases in both Wisconsin and Milwaukee County still is rated by the state as high, with daily new cases in the county roughly tripling over the past two weeks to 80 per day.
City health officials noted Thursday that announcements of the parade had urged that unvaccinated people wear masks. Few were visible among fans on the parade route or later outside the arena. The city health department said their contact tracing team would closely monitor the event.
Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, predicted the two large gatherings would lead to more COVID-19 cases.
“We are concerned,” she said. “We know people wanted to be jubilant and celebrate. But we know, half the state is fully vaccinated and half the state is not and I assume the same is true for people in the Deer District and the arena. And I didn’t see half the crowd masked.”
Smith, Carlos, Berry demand change in Olympic protest rule
TOKYO | Tommie Smith, John Carlos and Gwen Berry are among the more than 150 athletes, educators and activists who signed a letter Thursday urging the IOC not to punish participants who demonstrate at the Tokyo Games.
The five-page letter, published on the eve of the Olympics, asks the IOC not to sanction athletes for kneeling or raising a fist, the way Smith and Carlos did at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
Berry, the American hammer thrower who triggered much of this debate, has said she intends to use her Olympic platform to point out racial inequality in the United States. She turned away from the flag when the national anthem played while she was on the medals stand at the Olympic trials last month.
The IOC has made changes to its Rule 50 that bans political demonstrations at the Games, and has said it will allow them on the field, so long as they come before the start of action. Players from five Olympic soccer teams took to their knees Wednesday before their games on the opening night for that sport.
But the IOC did not lift the prohibition on medals-stand demonstrations, and has left some of the decision-making about punishment up to individual sports federations.
“We do not believe the changes made reflect a commitment to freedom of expression as a fundamental human right nor to racial and social justice in global sports,” said the letter, which was posted on the website of the Muhammad Ali Center and also signed by Ali’s daughter, four-time boxing world champion Lalia Ali.
The letter disputed the IOC’s long-held position that the Olympics should remain neutral, arguing that “neutrality is never neutral.”
“Staying neutral means staying silent, and staying silent means supporting ongoing injustice,” it said.
Th letter also took issue with an athlete survey conducted by the IOC athletes’ commission that found widespread support for Rule 50. The commission cited the survey as a central reason for making the recommendation to largely keep the rule intact.
“The report provides no information on racial/ethnic demographics or insights into the research instrument used and steps taken to strengthen the validity and trustworthiness of the data,” the letter said.
The largest cross-section of the 3,547 athletes surveyed came from China (14%), where protests were overwhelmingly frowned upon by those who answered the questions. U.S. athletes were the second-largest contingent to answer (7%), followed by athletes from Japan (6%).
Among the others to sign the letter were fencer Race Imboden, who, along with Berry, was placed on probation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for demonstrating on the medals stand at the Pan American Games in 2019. The USOPC later changed its stance and will not sanction athletes who protest in Tokyo.
Also signing was Harry Edwards, the longtime activist who organized the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which led to the gestures in Mexico City by Smith and Carlos.
