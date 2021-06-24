Berry opens at Olympic trials: 'I want to impact the world'
EUGENE, Ore. | Gwen Berry raised her fist, thumped it against her chest two times and set off on her quest for an even bigger stage to spread her message.
The hammer thrower, who forced the U.S. Olympic world into an uncomfortable conversation about demonstrations at the games, finished sixth in qualifying at track and field trials Thursday. She'll be in the final Saturday competing for one of three tickets to Tokyo.
"Today means a lot to me," said the 31-year-old mom, who wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Activist Athlete.' "My message is very powerful. I want to impact the world."
Her opening gestures, which came as she was introduced to a crowd of a few hundred watching the hammer area just outside of Hayward Field, wouldn't have been news were it not for the voice Berry has found since she raised her fist on the medals stand two summers ago at the Pan-Am Games in Peru.
After her demonstration in Lima, Berry received a yearlong probation for violating international rules that ban protests and demonstrations inside the lines.
But last year's summer of violence in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd sparked changes. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it would not enforce the ban at trials this year and would not sanction athletes who violate the IOC's Rule 50 in Tokyo.
Berry has frequently spoken about her plans to use the platform in Tokyo, and anywhere else she has an audience.
Earlier this week, she signed a deal with Puma, which is paying her $15,000 providing her equipment and apparel and placing her in a campaign called "She Moves Us," The Washington Post reported.
That deal came after the activist group Color of Change worked to help Berry and others find sponsors; Berry lost endorsements in the wake of her demonstration in Peru.
"I just want everyone to understand that, as athletes, we can use our voice, we should use our voices to bring awareness to these issues that impact our communities," Berry said. "Because our communities are the communities that are under attack."
Berry's qualifying throw of 232 feet, 1 inch (70.74 meters) fell almost 20 feet short of her season best. Some of her biggest competition comes from her own country. Four of the top five throws of 2021 have come from Americans, including world champion DeAnna Price, Pan-Am Games runner-up Brooke Andersen and Janee' Kassanavoid.
Some might feel the pressure for Saturday's finals. But Berry doesn't look at it that way.
"I feel like being Black in America is enough pressure," she said. "The neighborhoods I grew up in is enough pressure. The things I have to deal with and I have to protect my son from is enough pressure. And I'm here. I'm old enough to be able to handle a lot of this pressure."
Carlisle takes over Pacers for 2nd time after leaving Mavs
INDIANAPOLIS | When Kevin Pritchard hired a new coach in October, he took a calculated risk. This time, the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations went for the known commodity.
Pritchard hired longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Thursday, reuniting the 61-year-old with the team that helped relaunch his head coaching career almost two decades ago.
"Rick is a proven winner with a championship and will be a Hall of Fame coach," Pritchard said in a statement. "He has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to build something with sustainable success. He has great respect for our franchise and our fans from his previous times here. We are very happy to welcome him back to Indiana."
Clearly, the Pacers believe Carlisle can bring stability to a veteran team that battled a severe rash of injuries last season. The result was a losing record and their first playoff absence in six years.
Carlisle will get a chance to make a quick fix with the same organization he led from 2003-07 and took to the Eastern Conference finals in his first season with the team.
This time, he becomes the third Pacers coach in less than 12 months.
Nate McMillan was fired in August following his fourth straight first-round playoff exit, just weeks after signing a contract extension. His replacement, Nate Bjorkgren, lasted one tumultuous season in his first NBA head coaching gig.
"I wanted to take a risk," Pritchard said while announcing Bjorkgren's firing June 9. "I wanted to take a chance and have something that had a lower floor but a higher ceiling. This year, maybe it's skewed down and we look at something a little bit different."
The Pacers know exactly what they're getting in Carlisle — a disciplined, details-oriented, old-school coach who spent three seasons as Larry Bird's assistant during the most successful era in franchise history. Those traits could help the Pacers defense, which allowed 115.3 points per game and was ranked 25th last season.
The bigger question might be whether Carlisle is the right fit.
After an embarrassing season-ending loss to Washington in the play-in round, Pritchard acknowledged Pacers players described Bjorkgren as a micromanager in end-of-season interviews. The problems even spilled into public view during an in-game shouting match between backup center Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster amid reports of locker-room drama.
Carlisle had similar issues in his 13th and final season in Dallas.
Two-time All-Star Luka Doncic occasionally showed his anger by making animated gestures toward the coach during games and there were reports of "simmering tension" between the two before Carlisle resigned last week. Team owner Mark Cuban said Carlisle made the decision to leave, one day after general manager Donnie Nelson also left.
With all five starters under contract, Pritchard believes the Pacers can contend quickly — with a healthy roster, a stronger defense and better coaching. He also wants to see more leadership from the players.
"We've got a decent team and we're trying to go to good, and those players will give us some feedback," Pritchard said two weeks ago. "You've got to push players. You've got to get them to be their best. That's what great coaches do. Individually, I really like the locker room. During exit meetings, I was probably as hard as I've ever been on a group that someone has to be a vocal leader. Right now, I'm not sure who that is."
Carlisle is 836-689 overall with the Pacers, Pistons and Mavs. He went 555-478 and led Dallas to its only NBA championship in 2010-11 with superstar Dirk Nowitzki, becoming the winningest coach in franchise history. But after making the title run, Carlisle didn't win another playoff series.
The Mavericks lost in the first round six times, including this year and last year to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first two postseason appearances for Doncic.
Cuban had said he expected Carlisle to return next season. But after the departure of Nelson, who once called Carlisle "our Jerry Sloan," Carlisle opted for a fresh start and landed in a familiar place.
"My sincere thanks to (Pacers owner) Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and the entire Pacers organization for the opportunity to come back to basketball's heartland," Carlisle said. "My wife, Donna, daughter, Abby, and I are truly grateful."
Carlisle spent three seasons as Bird's assistant before taking the Detroit Pistons job in 2001. He was the 2001-02 NBA coach of the year. Two years later, Indiana hired Carlisle, who went 181-147 in four seasons .
He also played five seasons in the NBA, winning a championship in 1985-86 as Bird's teammate with the Boston Celtics. Following the end of his career in 1989, Carlisle spent the next decade bouncing around as an assistant before getting his big break in Detroit.
Palace: Japan emperor 'worried' about Olympics amid pandemic
TOKYO | Japan's Emperor Naruhito is "extremely worried" that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday with the games opening in one month.
The games will bring thousands of foreign athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists to Japan during a pandemic, despite caution raised by experts about the risk of infections and the public's persistent calls for cancellation or further postponement.
Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, told a news conference that the Emperor has voiced concerns.
"His majesty is extremely worried about the current situation of the COVID-19 infections," Nishimura said. "While there are voices of unease among the public, I believe (the emperor) is concerned that holding the Olympics and Paralympics ... may lead to the expansion of the infections."
The delayed games open July 23, and the Paralympics begin a month later.
Nishimura also urged the organizers to "take every possible anti-virus measures so as not to cause the spread of the infections at the Olympics and Paralympics, where the emperor serves the Honorary Patron."
The emperor is the symbol of the state with no political power. But like his father, Naruhito has gained broad popularity and his words are highly respected.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics despite concerns from the public and public health experts.
Adding to their concern, officials in Izumisano, a western Japan town hosting the nine-member Ugandan Olympic team for training, said a second member of the team tested positive for the virus. The first, reportedly a coach, was detected upon arrival Saturday in Tokyo. The rest of the team have been isolating at an Osaka hotel.
Suga eased a third state of emergency in Tokyo that had been in place since late April and switched to less-stringent measures focusing on shorter bar and restaurant hours. But experts said Wednesday that infections are already bouncing back in the Tokyo region and could accelerate in coming weeks.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, downplaying the impact of emperor's concern, said he believed the grand steward expressed "his personal views."
Naruhito, 61, also expressed his concern about the pandemic in his speech at an academic award ceremony Monday: "In order to overcome this challenge, it is important for all of us, in and outside of Japan, to bring our hearts together and cooperate."
Under the plan before a one-year postponement, Naruhito was scheduled to declare the start of the Olympics at the opening ceremony, but details, including his presence at the games, are yet to be finalized, palace officials said.
Expansion Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first coach
SEATTLE | Through all the speculation, rumors, leaks and educated guesses that came with the search for the Seattle Kraken's first coach, the name Dave Hakstol never surfaced.
More prominent names with lofty resumes or connections certainly emerged, some widely seen as likely to land the gig. Hakstol's name didn't come up until he was announced as the Kraken's leader Thursday.
"On our end we just had the conversations, we talked about things and I think a lot of that credit goes to Dave," general manager Ron Francis said. "He just didn't talk about it to anybody and when you don't do that it doesn't get out there."
Hakstol is now charged with leading the expansion franchise through its first season this fall.
His hiring was a surprise move by Francis, completing a process that started with an initial interview in the summer of 2020. Francis said there were eight candidates who had formal interviews but Hakstol's name never seemed to be mentioned as a candidate.
"I view it as a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of something that we have an opportunity to build from the ground up," Hakstol said. "Communication is going to be very, very important, not only over the next few weeks of building the roster but from there its planning on how everything fits together."
Seattle will be Hakstol's second head coaching job in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three-plus seasons from 2015-19 and spent the past two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant.
The 52-year-old Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances but both ended with first-round losses and he was fired midway through his fourth season. He also coached at the University of North Dakota for 11 years and was an off-the-board hire six years ago for then-Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall, just as he is for Francis this time.
Francis is banking on the belief Hakstol learned from his missteps in Philadelphia and, like many NHL coaches, will be more successful given a second chance.
"I wouldn't have the career I did unless I got that one call for my second job, and that was Lou Lamoriello. I didn't have four or five calls, I had one. It was from Lou and we went to a Stanley Cup Final," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals Thursday. "I wouldn't have the NHL path that I've been on without that one call. I was significantly better. I was appreciative of the second opportunity. I think I did my part to help that franchise be successful from then on."
The expectations for the Kraken are high.
Hakstol's task will be to try to equal the success of the league's last expansion franchise, however unrealistic it might be for the Kraken to match the Golden Knights. Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season and has made the playoffs in all four years in existence.
"It's really about building with good quality people to begin with, building it the right way," Hakstol said. "Making sure that we're building not only a team that can come out of the gate and play with a lot of pride, passion and have success, but also work towards building the depth of the organization for not only that early success, but to have that sustainable success."
The hiring fit Francis' original timeline, which had Seattle's coaching search settled before the end of June, well before the July 21 expansion draft and July 23 NHL draft, where the Kraken will have the No. 2 overall selection.
Hakstol got the job over former Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet and others who interviewed multiple times. Francis, Hakstol and Seattle assistant GM Jason Botterill were together with Canada's team at the 2019 world championship.
"We got to spend four weeks together over in Austria and Slovakia, and I got to know him as a person and kind of watch his work ethic and how he operated and sort of building that respect for what he can do," Francis said.
While Hakstol ended up with the job, he may not have been the initial favorite.
Gerard Gallant seemed the obvious option for Seattle due to his experience leading Vegas through its record-setting first season, which ended with a loss to Washington in the final. Gallant opted for a chance with the New York Rangers over potentially taking on the challenges of another first-year franchise.
The Kraken are expected to begin training camp in September with the season likely to begin in mid-October. They will play in the Pacific Division, with the Coyotes shifting to the Central.
