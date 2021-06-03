Mel Reid shoots 4-under 67 for early lead at US Women's Open

SAN FRANCISCO | Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women's Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club.

The English player Reid started at the 10th hole and hit her first two approach shots within 10 feet for birdies on the par 4s. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, another on her second-to-last hole and had only one bogey all round.

"I didn't think that score was out there honestly," she said. "I had a pretty good game plan. It's probably the best I've had for a tournament. We had a game plan and stuck to it. If you're in trouble, just get it out, make bogey. I think the key here is to not take many risks the first two, three days, and I didn't do that."

Of the 78 players who teed off in the morning, only eight shot under par. Angel Yin was a stroke off the lead, Yuka Saso shot 69, and top-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 70 with Marina Alex, Austin Ernst, Jennifer Kupcho and Jeongeun Lee6.

Reid, who won her first LPGA Tour title last October to go with her six career wins on the European Tour, has had little career success at the U.S. Women's Open. She missed the cut four of her previous five times at this tournament and finished tied for 50th in her other appearance in 2012.

Reid said she was helped by a couple of long conversations with two-time men's U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka that she carried over into the round.

"He gave me a few things that he follows by in a major, so obviously appreciate his help," she said. "What he told me was, I thought, invaluable honestly, and it made me have a little bit different approach. That's why I feel like I prepared the best."

This marked the first time the women came to the Lake Course overlooking the Pacific Ocean for a major. But this venue has a rich history for the men, hosting five U.S. Opens and three U.S. Amateurs among other events.

The course that played at 6,361 yards Thursday has traditionally played as one of the tougher ones despite having no water hazards and only one fairway bunker. Only four men broke par at the five U.S. Opens here, including none the past two times with Lee Janzen winning at even par in 1998 and Webb Simpson a 1 over in 2012.

"Level par should be winning this thing, in my opinion, or close to level par. I love how tough it is," Reid said. "I think it makes you think, makes you create a strategy. You can't bomb it everywhere. You've really got to think where your misses are. This is exactly how a U.S. Open should be. This is an unbelievable golf course. As soon as I rocked up here I thought, this is the kind of golf courses we want to play."

While Reid used a fast start to get to the top of the leaderboard, Yin finished strong by making eagle on the par-5 17th and birdie on the par-4 18th to get within one shot of the lead. The American's 60-foot putt on 17 helped overcome back-to-back bogeys on the front nine.

"I teed off so early and I was so cold, I was kind of falling asleep. The front nine, I was like, gosh, 'I'm so tired. Now I'm hungry,'" she said. "Didn't hit many fairways on the front nine, so I think that showed on the scorecard. I think just hitting the fairways this week is essential to having a good round. I don't think distance will help that much because the rough is so long. You're going to break your wrist if you hit it all at a time."

Morikawa leads at Muirfield Village on day suspended by rain

DUBLIN, Ohio | Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year.

Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind.

The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.

For Morikawa, the name of the tournament is different, too. He won a playoff at Muirfield Village last year in the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event to replace the pandemic-canceled John Deere Classic.

But there's a comfort level at the course Jack Nicklaus built, no matter how much it has been renovated and reshaped. And it was noisy Thursday as the tournament has let at least 25% capacity of fans on the course.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the Memorial and faced a far stronger test. Nicklaus knew he was going to be redoing the fairways and greens, so he let them go for the Memorial and conditions were as tough as a U.S. Open.

Rahm did OK in the soft conditions with a 69, tied with British Open champion Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who needs a runner-up finish to move into the top 60 in the world ranking and avoid U.S. Open qualifying on Monday.

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy didn't make it past a couple of holes before the weather stopped everything. They were to return Friday morning to finish the first round, and then right back out for the second round.

The forecast was better for the rest of the week, and darkness doesn't set in until about 9 p.m.

What made Schauffele's round interesting is that he used the controversial arm-lock method to putt. It's a putter he's only had for about a week. He's among the best statistically putting. And he things the putting style should be banned.

It's the method used by DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar and Will Zalatoris, among others. Most players believe it is no different from anchoring the long putter against the sternum, a style the R&A and USGA outlawed.

But if the rules makers are allowing it, Schauffele figures he might as well do the same.

Kuchar, meanwhile, withdrew when he was 9 over after 14 holes for what the PGA Tour described as a left forearm injury.

10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days

TOKYO | The countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympics hit 50-days-to-go on Thursday, and the day also brought another problem for the delayed games.

About 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23.

Organizers said some dropped out because of worries about COVID-19. Few volunteers are expected to be vaccinated since most will have no contact with athletes or other key personnel.

Only about 2-3% of Japan's general population has been fully vaccinated in a very slow rollout that is just now speeding up. Conversely, the IOC expects at least 80% of athletes and residents of the Olympic Village to be fully vaccinated.

"We have not confirmed the individual reasons," organizers said in a statement. "In addition to concerns about the coronavirus infection, some dropped out because they found it would be difficult to actually work after checking their work shift, or due to changes in their own environment."

Organizers said the loss would not affect the operations of the postponed Olympics.

Unpaid volunteers are a key workforce in running the Olympics and save organizers millions of dollars in salaries. Volunteers typically get a uniform, meals on the days they work, and have daily commuting costs covered. They pay their own lodging.

A study done for the International Olympic Committee on volunteers at the 2000 Sydney Olympics said their value was at least $60 million for 40,000 volunteers.

To mark 50 days, organizers unveiled the podiums, costumes and music that will be used during the medal ceremonies. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto again promised the Olympics will be safe for the athletes.

"The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee will absolutely make sure to protect the health of the athletes," she said.

Support for the Olympics continues to lag in Japan with 50-80% — depending how the question is phrased — saying the games should not open on July 23.

Tokyo is officially spending $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and several government audits say it's much more. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC's contribution is about $1.5 billion.

Japan has attributed just over 13,000 deaths to COVID-19, far lower than most comparable countries, but higher than many Asian neighbors.

On Thursday, the Japanese soccer association said a member of the Ghana team had tested positive upon arrival in Tokyo. The player was separated from the team and placed in quarantine.

Earlier in the week, soccer players from Jamaica were unable to go to Japan because of issues with coronavirus testing. They were to have played the Japanese national team in a friendly.

Coming to Twitter: Sponsored videos from college athletes

A company that has partnered with dozens of college athletic departments on name, image and likeness programming announced a deal with Twitter on Thursday that will allow athletes to monetize video posts on the social media platform.

In less than a month, several state laws will go into effect that will make it possible for college athletes to be paid for endorsements, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.

The NCAA also is hoping to have new rules in place by the end of June to govern all Division I athletes and NIL compensation from third parties.

Opendorse's deal with Twitter will give college athletes the opportunity to start earning money from content they create and tweet with just a few taps on a smart phone.

Blake Lawrence, the co-founder of Opendorse and a former Nebraska football player, said the deal with Twitter will ensure that college athletes align with approved advertisers and published videos are compliant with NCAA rules and various state laws.

Among the schools that have deals with Opendorse are Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Indiana and BYU.

Opendorse also partners with several professional players' associations, including the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

"We've built a system that allows the activities of an NBA player to be evaluated differently from that of an NFL player," Lawrence said. "So that same approach you can bring to the collegiate space."

He said if there is a state-by-state approach to NIL legislation, the company is equipped to evaluate activities differently for an athlete in Florida, for example, as opposed to one in Mississippi.

The video athletes can monetize cannot come from the schools and broadcast partners. They must be independently produced.

"This fall when a college sports fan is scrolling through Twitter, they're going to see a video from their favorite student-athlete and that video could be that athlete providing a postgame recap. Their thoughts on the game they just played," Lawrence said. "The fan hits play on that video and they will see a five- to 15- to 30-second advertisement before the video plays.

"The difference between that video this fall and that video today is that video this fall will result in compensation directly to that student-athlete."

The athlete will be paid based on engagement with the video and number of followers.

NFL judge: Lawyers for Black players can join mediation

PHILADELPHIA | The federal judge presiding over the NFL's $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims on Thursday invited lawyers for Black players who call the settlement discriminatory to join court-led mediation over the issue.

The lawyers have challenged the settlement's use of "race-norming" in dementia testing since 2018. The practice assumes Black players start with lower cognitive skills and makes it harder for them to show injury and get awards from the settlement fund.

The judge's order comes a day after the NFL issued a public pledge to abandon the practice and review the scores of retired players who believe the race-based adjustments deprived them of dementia settlements that average $500,000 or more. News coverage of the NFL's turnabout drew a degree of outrage online from people angry the league ever sanctioned race-norming in the first place.

In some cases, the NFL insisted on it, appealing awards if doctors did not adjust the scores for race under the binary Black and non-Black scoring system developed in medicine in the early 1990s.

"It's insulting, very insulting, for that to even be going on," Detroit Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley, a former NFL running back, said on a zoom call Thursday with reporters. "Now, the NFL is correcting themselves."

Former Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, in a civil rights lawsuit filed last year, said they were denied awards but would have qualified had they been white. Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody dismissed the suit in March on procedural grounds. But with calls for racial justice intensifying in the U.S., and as she marks 10 years overseeing the NFL concussion case, the 86-year-old judge has issued two later orders suggesting the practice troubles her.

First, she ordered the NFL and the lead players lawyer to mediate the race-norming issue — with help from a diverse panel of medical experts. Now she's seating the lawyers for the Black players at their negotiating table.

"As the court learned from the media, the NFL has committed to eliminating racial norms from the settlement and replacing them with a new set of norms that 'will be applied prospectively and retrospectively,'" Brody wrote in Thursday's order. She said the lawyers for Henry and Davenport "have presented research on the appropriate use of norms, and they may have information that would be useful to the mediation."

Those lawyers did not have any immediate comment on the judge's order. They had asked for the right to intervene several months ago. Seeger, whom Brody had named class counsel in the case, opposed their motion to intervene in March and said he saw no evidence of any race bias in the administration of the fund. On Wednesday, he apologized, saying he now saw the problem more clearly and hoped to regain the trust of Black players.

The NFL, in its statement Wednesday, noted that the race norms were developed in neuropsychology for benevolent reasons, "to stop bias in testing, not perpetrate it." But critics call them outdated and say they were never meant to be used to assess legal damages.

The 2013 settlement ended thousands of lawsuits that accused the NFL of long hiding what it knew about the link between concussions and traumatic brain injury.