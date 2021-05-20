Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The Jacksonville Jaguars are, at the very least, no longer the NFL's most irrelevant franchise.

Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence. Tim Tebow.

The rebuilding Jaguars now have three of college football's biggest stars — and two of its most polarizing figures — from the past 15 years after Tebow signed a one-year contract Thursday.

The former Florida standout and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets' organization and he's reuniting with Meyer, his college coach, for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

"I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said in a statement. "I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow joined his new team on the field Thursday wearing No. 85 — quarterback Gardner Minshew has No. 15 for now — and took part in a voluntary, closed workout.

Tebow is not expected to have any media availability until training camp, at the earliest, in hopes of minimizing the media circus that follows the devout Christian who has received rock star treatment at every NFL stop.

His comeback is unprecedented because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets. He's sure to create another ballyhooed storyline for a team coming off a 1-15 season that led to a coaching change and the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft (Lawrence).

Several teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.

He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.

Meyer raved about Tebow's workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see the 235-pounder in such great shape. Ultimately, Tebow's ability to pick up a new position — a number of college QBs have made the transition look seamless — will determine whether he makes the team.

Just getting a chance after such a lengthy layoff has stirred debate about preferential treatment. Others insist it's merely the result of a decades-long relationship that now includes Meyer and Tebow being neighbors in Jacksonville.

"This Tebow deal just shows that personal relationships go further at this level than actual ability," Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones posted on Twitter last week.

Former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant, current Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush and Denver safety Kareem Jackson were among a number of others who criticized the move.

"So Tebow haven't played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it's that simple … no hate but you got to be kidding me," Bryant tweeted.

Added Jackson: "... he got more lives than a cat."

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville and remains a popular figure in his hometown, could fill a huge hole for Meyer. The Jaguars decided not to pick up a team option in veteran Tyler Eifert's contract and traded oft-injured 2019 draft pick Josh Oliver to Baltimore in March. They signed run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz in free agency, brought back James O'Shaughnessy and drafted Ohio State's Luke Farrell in the fifth round.

Those were considered minor moves after Meyer vowed to completely revamp the position group. Tebow, at the very least, provides another splash for a franchise that had been mostly irrelevant the past two decades.

But how much can a guy on the wrong side of 30 who's never played the position bring to the team? Tebow's value could mean as much off the field as on it.

Meyer has said repeatedly that signing players who already know his methodology would be helpful in Year 1.

Jacksonville now has six guys on its roster who previously played for Meyer: Tebow, Farrell, running back Carlos Hyde, guard Andrew Norwell, defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Tebow played for Meyer between 2006 and 2009, helping the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports.

He was a first-round draft pick by Denver in 2010, but his lengthy windup and inaccuracy led to a short NFL career. He spent time with the Broncos, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia. His last meaningful game came with the Jets in 2012. The Eagles cut him following training camp in 2015, with then-coach Chip Kelly saying Tebow wasn't good enough to be Philly's No. 3 QB.

Tebow won a playoff game with Denver in 2012 but never developed into a dependable NFL starter. He asked Meyer for guidance on whether to switch to tight end while bouncing from team to team, but Meyer said he "was so busy I couldn't give him the time."

Tebow ended up leaving football altogether and signing with the Mets.

"I know playing a position in the NFL without (experience), that's a long shot," Meyer said during the draft.

When Tebow approached Meyer about making a comeback, the coach invited him to the facility for a workout. Meyer made it clear he didn't feel as if he owed Tebow anything, either.

"I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars," Meyer said. "If Tim Tebow or (rookie running back) Travis Etienne can help us win, then that's my job to get them ready to go play."

Rahal team penalized after Indy 500 photo shoot causes crash

INDIANAPOLIS | An attempted photo opportunity almost went terribly wrong on the opening lap of Indianapolis 500 practice when Colton Herta crashed into both Scott McLaughlin and the wall, oblivious at more than 200 mph to the Instagram moment ahead.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan had its three drivers slowly fan across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway frontstretch at the start of Thursday's practice for a planned picture. IndyCar said it was unaware of a Rahal photo shoot and so the track was "hot" for the entire field.

McLaughlin and Simona de Silvestro saw the three Rahal cars ahead as they sped through the corner and both immediately slowed to roughly 170 mph. Herta could not see the Rahal cars and it was too late when he noticed McLaughlin and de Silvestro had slowed.

He was barreling through at 220 mph and the closing rate was impossible to not run over McLaughlin. Herta instead darted high around him and bounced off the wall, right back into McLaughlin. Both Herta and McLaughlin then had to pit for repairs.

IndyCar at the end of the session announced Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci will all be parked for the first 30 minutes of Friday's critical practice, when the engine power is boosted and teams get their first true look at their speeds ahead of qualifying.

"We were several hundred yards ahead of some other cars. It was a pit stop session and it was the first lap," team owner Bob Rahal said. "I think maybe some people shouldn't be in such a rush and the spotters maybe should have done a better job. It's disappointing something that happened a quarter-mile behind us or thereabouts and we've got to pay a price for it."

Rahal also complained that the four Team Penske cars had done their own photo shoot on Tuesday, opening day of Indy 500 preparations. But track owner Roger Penske's cars took the photo during a five-minute period the track was specified on the schedule as open only for non-competitive installation laps.

"We're going to miss 30 minutes of practice, you mean for what Roger did the day before, or Roger's team I should say?" Rahal said. " We were at the start-finish line when it all happened and from what I understand, the Penske guys were going slower, so they didn't have a problem with it. I'm disappointed with it and I'll talk to IndyCar about it."

It was a double blow for the Rahal group: Santino Ferrucci late Thursday was the first driver to crash over three days of practice. He spun on his own and hit hard into the wall, and Ferrucci couldn't put weight on his left leg so he was carried to an emergency vehicle.

IndyCar's medical staff sent Ferrucci to a hospital for precautionary tests.

Herta ultimately missed about an hour of practice and said he was grateful his speedway car was not damaged despite two hits. The young American also marched down to the Rahal pits, where he said he voiced his displeasure over the photo, and found the penalty assessed to the team appropriate.

"I was angry. I thought it was irresponsible that they were doing something like that going that slow," Herta said.

McLaughlin made his feelings known on social media. The Australian rookie Penske driver told the Rahal team he hoped the photo turned out well while tweeting a replay of the incident.

It made for the first true excitement over three days of practice ahead of this weekend's qualifying. No one driver has stood out in the crowd, no team has been consistently dominant.

Talk still centers on the changing of the guard in IndyCar, which has had three first-time winners in five races leading into the May 30 Indy 500. Four of IndyCar's winners this year are aged 24 or younger, among them Thursday after practice Herta, Pato O'Ward and Rinus Veekay, the 20—year-old winner on Indy's road course last weekend.

The trio was considered among the top stories at the speedway Thursday and their youth and fearlessness was refreshing. None had been involved in any sort of commemorative photo shoot like Penske accomplished and Rahal tried, but the idea seemed rad.

"It looks cool," O'Ward admitted. "I think they got the idea, the first day when everybody went out, I think the Penske guys did it. It looked pretty cool."

Yet the youth of the series have a professionalism about them in that they respect racing as a business. All the IndyCar young stars have backgrounds racing in Europe or Japan in the case of 24-year-old winner Alex Palou, and all believe they belong in the series right now.

"There's enough experience from these young guys, they're quick enough, that I wouldn't be surprised if one of us won the Indy 500," Herta said.

At the end of the day, it was Tony Kanaan atop the leaderboard. The 2013 race winner is the oldest driver in the field at 46 and he's only racing a partial schedule — the ovals that Jimmie Johnson didn't want after his move from NASCAR.

But Kanaan went 225.341 mph Thursday and Chip Ganassi Racing appears to be strong. All four of its cars have been fast but Kanaan said there's work to be done ahead of Sunday's pole-deciding time trials.

"You are never happy," Kanaan said. "I won't be able to sleep tonight. Tomorrow night will be even worse. If I didn't have this feeling, I shouldn't be doing this."

Conor Daly, the Indianapolis local driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, was second-fastest and has been inside the top 10 in every practice. Ferrucci was third-fastest before he crashed.

"I don't think IndyCar has ever been this competitive with so many different ranges of age," O'Ward said. "Like you've got guys that are less than 24 years old that are winning races, being competitive. This series is stacked. I feel like it's never been as competitive."

Hoppe on US roster for Switzerland friendly, Yedlin returns

CHICAGO | Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe and Bayern Munich youth team defender Justin Che were among 27 players selected Thursday for a training camp ahead of the United States' exhibition against Switzerland in St. Gallen on May 30.

Galatasaray defender DeAndre Yedlin, who has not played for the U.S. since November 2019, was picked along with Greuther Fürth midfielder Julian Green, who made his last international appearance in November 2018. Yedlin, who has regained playing time since his transfer from Newcastle in January, is the most experienced player, with 62 appearances.

A pair of goalkeepers with no appearances also were selected: Leicester's Chituru Odunze and Salt Lake's David Ochoa.

Hoppe, a 20-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, has six goals in 21 league games this season. On Jan. 9 against Hoffenheim, he became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be evaluating players training at altitude in the Alps for the 23-man roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against 67th-ranked Honduras at Denver on June 3. Two of the players expected to be on that roster will miss the exhibition at 13th-ranked Switzerland: Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be in Porto, Portugal, on May 29 when their clubs meet in the European Champions League final.

Four others on the roster are uncertain for the Switzerland game.

Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams returned to the U.S. for treatment of a back injury and will miss his club's Bundesliga finale this weekend.

Barnsley forward Daryl Dike would miss the Swiss match if his club overcomes a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and beats Swansea to reach the English promotion playoff final in London on May 29.

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent and Green may find themselves in the Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff over two legs on May 26 and 29.

American players start reporting Saturday for training, which begins Monday. The average age of the roster on Monday will be 23 years, 37 days.

Just four of the players are from Major League Soccer. Seven are based in Germany, four in England, three in Belgium and two each in Italy and Spain.

The 20th-ranked U.S. also plays No. 11 Mexico or No. 50 Costa Rica on June 6 in the CONCACAF Nations League final or third-place game at Denver, then faces Costa Rica in an exhibition on June 9 at Salt Lake City. The travel is designed to be similar to that during a segment of the compacted World Cup qualifying schedule that starts in September.

Switzerland is preparing for the European Championship, where it meets Italy, Turkey and Wales in Group A.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester, England), David Ochoa (Salt Lake)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Justin Che (Bayern Munich, Germany), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaraym Turkey)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth, Germany), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke, Germany), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Tim Weah (Lille, France).