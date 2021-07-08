AP source: Winger Vladimir Tarasenko asks Blues for trade
Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the St. Louis Blues for a trade, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The Blues declined comment when asked about Tarasenko's trade request, which was first reported by The Athletic. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request was not made public.
Tarasenko is a five-time 30-goal scorer, but injuries have limited him to just seven in 34 games the past two seasons. He has undergone three shoulder surgeries in three years, most recently a second operations on his left shoulder last fall.
The 29-year-old Russian winger who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $7.5 million.
Tarasenko is a homegrown member of the Blues after they drafted him in the first round in 2010. He has 218 goals and 223 assists in 531 regular-season games, all with St. Louis.
But his value has shown through in the playoffs. Tarasenko scored 10 goals and added six assists during the Blues' 2019 run that ended in the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.
When Tarasenko wasn't fully healthy in the 2020 bubble playoffs, the defending champions struggled and bowed out to Vancouver in the first round. He missed the start of this past season while rehabbing from his latest surgery but was still productive after returning March 6 and finished with 14 points in 24 games.
Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB
NEW YORK | Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
Bauer's co-agent has claimed his client's interactions with the woman were wholly consensual. A hearing related to the protection order is scheduled for July 23.
Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.
Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming
NEW YORK | Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again.
"I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house," he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. "She's still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama's bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out."
That fact he says Moore still has it is welcome news for WNBA fans wondering if the former league MVP will return to the league.
Irons was only able to watch Moore on TV when she was dominating women's basketball at UConn and then with the Minnesota Lynx while he was in jail serving a 50-year sentence for a crime that Moore and her extended family helped get overturned.
He was released last July and married Moore a few weeks later. A documentary of their story — "Breakaway" — that was produced by Robin Roberts will air next week on ESPN.
Moore, who left the WNBA in 2019 to help Irons win his release, remains non-committal when asked about returning to the league.
"I'm not thinking about that at all right now," she said. "This whole thing has been so unexpected. when Jonathan got home it was like OK now the rest can start in a way. That's what we've been doing. The story is unfolding still. This is where we're at right now, living in the present."
The 32-year-old Moore will be in New York next week to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs.
"It's just a special opportunity to continue to celebrate what happened," Moore said. "To continue to have a space to share with people more of my heart. As an athlete, the context of what we do naturally is kind of limited. Our performance, what is going on. the drama of the game. We are more than athletes. We are people. We have stories. We have hearts and lives. We have things that are bigger than sports that makes our hearts beat.
"The Arthur Ashe award gives me the opportunity to take a little more time to talk about what really matters. I'm really excited for people to hear and share some of these things directly from me."
The documentary shows footage of Moore and Irons during their journey the last few years as she tried to help him get his conviction overturned. After he was released, Irons visited the home where he grew up with his grandmother and also visited her gravesite. He was in prison when she died said in the show that he didn't find out she has passed away until a few weeks after she died.
Moore has always been a private person, rarely giving the public a glimpse of her life until now.
Irons, who filed a civil suit against the St. Charles County law enforcement authorities who his attorney says framed him., has taken advantage of his freedom over the last year. The couple went to California and has also visited the Grand Canyon.
Irons said he has appreciated the little things people take for granted since his release on July 1, 2020.
"I got to hold a baby for the first time in 22 years," said Irons, though he and Moore don't have children and didn't say who's baby he held. "It was scary but such a wonderful thing."
Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022
MIAMI | Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday afternoon during the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mattingly and the club agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season.
"There was a deadline in the contract by which we had to make our feelings known, and that was coming up real soon," Ng said, "We just decided to make sure to get it done. A little bit early but, nonetheless, we wanted to make sure to tell you guys."
The Marlins ended a 17 year playoff drought when they reached the postseason in 2020. That accomplishment earned Mattingly NL Manager of the Year honors.
Miami is currently last in the NL East but has won the first three games of a four-game series against the World Series champion Dodgers.
Japan bans fans at Tokyo-area Olympics venues due to virus
TOKYO | Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city's governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games.
That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.
The declaration was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo.
It was a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government. Fans also have endured months of uncertainty about whether the Olympics will go ahead.
"Many people were looking forward to watching the games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said after the meeting. "It's gut-wrenching because many people looked forward to watching at the venues."
Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and the new measures will mean no spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo — both indoor and outdoor venues.
The ban covers Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures — Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. A smattering of events in outlying areas, like baseball in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, will allow a limited number of fans.
The state of emergency begins July 12 and runs through Aug. 22. The Olympics, which open July 23 and run through Aug. 8, fall entirely under the emergency period, while the Paralympics open Aug. 24.
"Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga said.
In principle, the July 23 opening ceremony at the new $1.4 billion National Stadium will be without paying fans, although some dignitaries, sponsors, IOC officials and others will be allowed to attend.
"We will have to review the situation about the dignitaries and stakeholders," organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto said of the opening ceremony.
"No fans was a very difficult decision," she added.
Hashimoto acknowledged some regrets, particularly about the decision coming so late.
"We had no choice but to arrive at the no-spectator decision," she said. "We postponed and postponed, one after another. I have done some soul-searching about that."
The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed Thursday in Tokyo for the games. He attended the virtual meeting on fans from his five-star hotel for IOC officials where he was self-isolating for three days.
"What can I say? Finally we are here," Bach said, sounding upbeat as he opened the late night meeting that ended close to midnight. "I have been longing for this day for more than one year."
Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said many sponsors, federation officials and others would be considered to be "organizers" and thus would be allowed to attend venues. He said some might occupy public seating, but he said he did not know "the numerical details."
Organizers had expected to generate about $800 million in ticket sales. Any shortfall — and it could be almost the entire amount — will have to be made up by Japanese government entities.
Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion on the Olympics, and several government audits say it's much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money.
Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity, with crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced the late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.
On Thursday, Tokyo reported 896 new cases, up from 673 a week earlier. It's the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. New cases on Wednesday hit 920, the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.
The main focus of the emergency is a request for bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close. A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympics-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying. Tokyo residents are expected to face requests to stay home and watch the games on TV.
"How to stop people enjoying the Olympics from going out for drinks is a main issue," Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said.
The rise in infections also has forced the Tokyo city government to pull the Olympic torch relay off the streets, allowing it only on remote islands off the capital's coast.
"The infections are in their expansion phase and everyone in this country must firmly understand the seriousness of it," said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser.
He urged authorities to take tough measures quickly ahead of the Olympics, with summer vacations approaching.
Omi has repeatedly called for a spectator ban, calling it "abnormal" to stage an Olympics during a pandemic.
A government COVID-19 advisory panel on Wednesday expressed concerns about the resurgence of infections.
"Two-thirds of the infections in the capital region are from Tokyo, and our concern is the spread of the infections to neighboring areas," said Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
The Olympics are pushing ahead against most medical advice, partially because the postponement stalled the IOC's income flow. It gets almost 75% from selling broadcast rights, and estimates suggest it would lose $3 billion to $4 billion if the Olympics were canceled altogether.
About 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians are expected to enter Japan, along with tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters and media. The IOC says more than 80% of Olympic Village residents will be vaccinated.
Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, still low compared with 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.
