Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for fifth title

OKLAHOMA CITY | Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women's College World Series on Thursday.

The Sooners had lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3. Oklahoma won Game 2 6-2 behind Juarez, who went 5-0 at the World Series and was named Most Outstanding Player. She allowed four runs in 31 1/3 innings.

Much of the crowd stood when Juarez took the circle in the seventh inning. Fittingly, the final out was a popup into her glove. Teammates mobbed her and "Boomer Sooner" blared over the sound system as the crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans celebrated the win just 25 miles from campus.

It wasn't easy for the top-seeded Sooners — they came out of the losers' bracket after dropping a stunner to Odicci Alexander and unseeded James Madison in the tournament's opening game. But Oklahoma beat James Madison twice in the semifinal round, then recovered from a loss to Florida State in the championship series opener.

Oklahoma (56-4) also won titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017, all under coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners set the Division I single-season record with 161 home runs this season.

Jocelyn Alo homered in Game 3, her 34th of the season, extending her school single-season record. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year hit four homers in the World Series, including the go-ahead blast in Game 2.

Left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo went 10-for-21 in the World Series and made several outstanding catches during the week.

Florida State (49-13-1) was seeking its second national championship in the past three World Series under coach Lonni Alameda. Kathryn Sandercock gave up one hit in 3 1/3 innings of relief in the final game. She won three games at the World Series.

Florida State freshman Kaley Mudge set the record for most hits in a Women's College World Series with 14.

Alo's homer got things started for Oklahoma on Thursday. Freshman Jayda Coleman poked one just over the fence in the second inning to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead and the early jolt they've been lacking for much of the week.

Florida State scored in the third when Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings lost a popup in the sun, allowing Kalei Harding to score.

Oklahoma responded quickly. With the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Jennings scored on a wild pitch by freshman reliever Emma Wilson. Coleman then hit a hard line drive off the left field wall to score two and give the Sooners a 5-1 lead.

Unseeded Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova reach French Open final

PARIS | The ball landing at Barbora Krejcikova's feet on match point appeared to come down behind the baseline.

The linesman thought so and called the shot long. A TV replay confirmed as much, and the unseeded Krejcikova was so sure she raised her arms in triumph to celebrate a berth in her first Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Chair umpire Pierre Bacchi disagreed. He reversed the call, sparking a fresh round of debate about video replay and briefly delaying Krejcikova's victory.

Tennis was spared an unjust result five points later, when she hit a backhand winner to close out the biggest victory of her career. The Czech saved a match point midway through the final set and outlasted No. 17-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

"I always wanted to play matches like this," Krejcikova said.

She must like roller coasters, too. Her opponent Saturday will be 29-year-old Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also advanced to her first major final by beating unseeded Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-3.

It was only the second time in the professional era that there were four first-time Grand Slam women semifinalists at a major tournament, and the first time since the 1978 Australian Open.

The men's semifinals Friday include a showdown between 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and 2016 winner Novak Djokovic. It's their 58th meeting, and a rematch of last year's Roland Garros final. The other semifinal will match No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas against No. 6 Alexander Zverev, and one of them will have a shot Sunday at his first Grand Slam title.

Krejcikova, a two-time major doubles champion ranked 33rd, is playing singles in the main draw of a major tournament for just the fifth time. The No. 31-seeded Pavlyuchenkova, by contrast, has played in more majors before reaching a final — 52 — than any other woman.

A top-20 player as a teen, Pavlyuchenkova had been 0-6 in major quarterfinals before finally surmounting that hurdle on Tuesday, and was steadier than the big-swinging Zidansek in their semifinal.

"I wanted this so much that right now I don't feel anything," Pavlyuchenkova told the crowd in French.

Krejcikova's run to the final is equally improbable.

"It sounds incredible," she said. "I cannot believe it. It's actually happening."

It seemed especially unlikely nine games into the third set, when Sakkari held a match point. She confessed she then became less aggressive.

"I got stressed, starting thinking that I'm a point away from being in the final," she said. "I guess it's a rookie mistake."

Krejcikova erased the match point with a swinging volley for a nervy winner, and 40 minutes later they were still playing.

Then came the real drama. With Krejcikova holding a match point in the final game, Sakkari hit a forehand near the baseline. Bacchi climbed off his chair, took a look, called the shot good and ordered the point replayed.

"He came and he's like, 'It's in,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no. Why?'" she said with a chuckle. "But what can I do? I cannot change his decision. It's fine; let's go. Let's try to just win the next one."

A TV replay indicated the ball was clearly long, but video review isn't used at Roland Garros, where the balls usually leave clear marks in the clay.

Krejcikova kept her cool and was celebrating for good moments later after converting her fifth match point.

There wasn't as much drama in the day's first match, but the quality of play was as enjoyable as the warm, cloudless weather. The 85th-ranked Zidansek, who this week became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, was the better player for much of the first set, moving well and hitting the more aggressive groundstrokes.

But Pavlyuchenkova won the most important points, and Zidansek dumped consecutive shaky serves into the net to lose the set.

Pavlyuchenkova's groundstrokes carried more sting in the second set as she raced to a 4-1 lead. Her first sign of nerves came as she double-faulted twice, including on break point, to make it 4-3, but she broke back and easily served out the victory.

"Tennis is such a mental sport," she said. "That's what is really hard about tennis."

Zidansek could only agree.

"A new situation for me, semifinals of a Grand Slam," she said. "So, yeah, I was nervous. But who isn't at this point? I was just trying to compose my nerves as well as I could."

Pavlyuchenkova, who has won 12 tour titles, will climb back into the Top 20 next week for first time since January 2018.

"She's in the final," Krejcikova said. "She must be playing well."

The same could be said for Krejcikova, who has won 11 consecutive matches, including her first WTA singles title last month at Strasbourg. She is the eighth unseeded women's finalist at the French Open in the professional era, and the fourth in the past five years.

A protege of the late Grand Slam champion Jana Novotna, Krejcikova seeks to become the first Czech woman to win Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981.

She's also bidding to become the first woman to win both in doubles and singles at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000. She and Katerina Siniakova have advanced to the semifinals Friday.

Belichick: Newton not practicing, but fine after hand injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | Cam Newton hasn't practiced since injuring his throwing hand during voluntary workouts last week. Coach Bill Belichick expects New England's incumbent starting quarterback to be fine.

Newton was not at Thursday's workout, the third session open to media.

"He's doing all right. He won't participate today, but he's getting better," Belichick said before practice.

This is Newton's first full offseason with the Patriots after signing with them last July. His absence left New England with three quarterbacks — Jarrett Stidham, rookie Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer — for Thursday's session.

Newton went 7-8 as the starter in 2020 but struggled at times to find consistency after his season was interrupted for two weeks following a COVID-19 diagnosis. He said one of the things he was looking forward to most was getting a full offseason to dive into the playbook.

Despite using the 15th overall draft pick in April to add former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick said this spring that Newton would enter training camp as the starter.

The Patriots are to hold a final voluntary workout Friday before opening a three-day, mandatory minicamp on Monday.

Belichick said some adjustments must be made with Newton currently not participating, but his absence will provide more reps for the remaining quarterbacks.

"(Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) does a great job of getting everybody prepared," Belichick said. "That can come in a variety of ways from meetings to walkthroughs to practice reps to how he splits them up in individual drills. There's a lot of different opportunities and he's done it very well and continues to do that."