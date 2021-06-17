Carlisle steps down as Mavs' coach, one day after GM departs
Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.
"This was solely my decision," Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving.
Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.
And now the Mavericks need a coach and a GM, in an offseason where they're also expected to offer 22-year-old Luka Doncic, the team's best player and now a two-time All-NBA performer, a $201 million extension.
Carlisle went 555-478 in Dallas, taking a team built around Dirk Nowitzki to the title in 2011 — the first, and still only, in Mavs' history. Dallas made six playoff appearances in the 10 seasons that followed, never getting out of the first round in any of them.
But Dallas owner Mark Cuban insisted after this year's playoff run ended — the Mavs went 0-3 at home in what became a seven-game first-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — that Carlisle was safe and would be back.
Carlisle, apparently, had other ideas. Carlisle told ESPN that he had "a number of in-person conversations" with Cuban in recent days, then came to the decision that it was time to go.
"Rick informed me today about his decision to step down as head coach," Cuban said. "On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and a confidant. Rick helped us bring the O'Brien Trophy to Dallas and those are memories I will always cherish."
Carlisle — who serves as president of the National Basketball Coaches Association — is the winningest coach in franchise history and had the third-longest tenure of any NBA coach in his current job. San Antonio's Gregg Popovich became coach there in 1996; Miami's Erik Spoelstra was promoted to head coach by the Heat about two weeks before Carlisle got the job in Dallas.
The third-longest tenured coach in the league now is Golden State's Steve Kerr — who was sixth on that list about two weeks ago, before Terry Stotts left Portland, Brad Stevens left as coach in Boston to become the Celtics' president, and Carlisle departed Dallas.
Carlisle, in his statement to ESPN, clearly suggested that his coaching days are not done.
"Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career," Carlisle said.
Carlisle was the 2002 NBA coach of the year, grabbing that honor in his first season as a head coach. He went 50-32 with Detroit that season, spending two years with the Pistons, and then moved into a four-year stint with Indiana before eventually coming to Dallas.
In a 19-year career, he has 836 wins — 15th-most in NBA history and third among active coaches behind Popovich and Philadelphia's Doc Rivers. Carlisle is also one of only 14 individuals to win an NBA championship as both a player and a head coach.
Nadal, Osaka both out for Wimbledon; she'll go to Olympics
Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are sitting out Wimbledon, leaving the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament without two of the sport's biggest stars as it returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nadal, a two-time champion at the All England Club, announced via a series of social media posts Thursday that he would also miss the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover "after listening to my body."
"The goal," the 35-year-old Spaniard said, "is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy."
Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, said Thursday in an email that the four-time Grand Slam champion does plan to head to the Summer Games after skipping Wimbledon.
"She is taking some personal time with friends and family," Duguid wrote. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
Osaka is a 23-year-old who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father; the family moved to the United States when she was 3 and she is still based there.
Osaka has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 2; she is the highest-earning female athlete and was the 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year. She is 14-3 this season, including a title at the Australian Open in February.
Last month, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she didn't speak to reporters after her first-round victory at the French Open. The next day, Osaka pulled out of the tournament entirely, saying she experiences "huge waves of anxiety" before meeting with the media and revealing she has "suffered long bouts of depression."
In a statement posted on Twitter at the time, she said she would "take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans."
Osaka has played at Wimbledon three times, twice exiting in the third round and losing in the first round in 2019.
Another Grand Slam title winner, 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, tweeted Thursday that he will not go to the Olympics, saying: "I don't feel ready to play my best in Tokyo."
Wimbledon, which was called off in 2020 for the first time since World War II because of COVID-19 concerns, begins main-draw play on June 28. The Olympic tennis competition opens on July 24.
Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in four grueling sets that lasted more than four hours in the semifinals of the French Open last week — just the third loss for Nadal in 108 career matches at Roland Garros, where he has won a record 13 championships.
That defeat ended Nadal's 35-match winning streak at the clay-court major tournament and his bid for a fifth consecutive title there.
Nadal is tied with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles won by a man with 20; Djokovic went on to win the French Open on Sunday for his 19th major.
Nadal's Slam total includes trophies at Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He also owns two Olympic gold medals, in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and in doubles with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where Nadal was Spain's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.
In 2012, Nadal pulled out of the London Olympics and the U.S. Open because of knee tendinitis.
Nadal said having only two weeks between the end of the French Open and the start of Wimbledon this year — normally there are three, but play in Paris was delayed a week because of COVID-19 concerns — "didn't make it easier" for him to recover from "the always demanding" clay-court season.
After the loss to Djokovic at Roland Garros, Nadal pointed to fatigue as an issue for him in the later stages of that match.
On Thursday, he explained in one his tweets that avoiding "any kind of excess" wear and tear on his body "is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles."
A former No. 1-ranked player who currently is No. 3, Nadal is 23-4 with two titles this season in Barcelona and Rome, both on clay courts.
US Open tennis tournament to allow 100% fan capacity in 2021
The U.S. Open tennis tournament will allow 100% spectator capacity throughout its entire two weeks in 2021, a year after spectators were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that all tickets for courts and grounds passes will go on sale in July.
The year's last Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to be held at Flushing Meadows in New York from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.
The USTA's decision to return to its usual number of people on-site is the latest step in a return to normal for New York — and for fans of various sports — as the world emerges from more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said many of the state's remaining social distancing rules would be eased because 70% of its adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The New York Mets announced Wednesday they will return to full capacity next week. A sellout crowd of 52,078 attended a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis 500 on May 30 sold around 135,000 tickets, which is 40% of capacity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
For tennis, the U.S. Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament to have full attendance since the Australian Open in January-February 2020 — shortly before the coronavirus outbreak turned into a full-blown pandemic.
The USTA held the 2020 U.S. Open with no spectators at all, significantly altering the atmosphere and the competitive conditions at an event where raucous crowds are a part of the scenery, especially during night sessions at 23,771-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium.
More than 700,000 people attended the 2019 U.S. Open.
The recently concluded French Open let more than 5,000 spectators into the Roland Garros grounds each day during Week 1, and that rose to more than 13,000 people by the end. The main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, was limited to 5,000 fans — about a third of capacity — for the singles finals last weekend.
The All England Club and British government announced this week that Centre Court would be filled at 50% capacity when Wimbledon starts on June 28, with that rising to 100% by the women's and men's singles finals on the closing weekend of July 10-11.
Wimbledon was canceled completely in 2020 because of the pandemic, the first time since 1945 that tournament wasn't held.
Japan announces easing of virus emergency ahead of Olympics
TOKYO | Japan on Thursday announced the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas from next week, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins final preparations for the Olympics starting in just over a month.
Japan has been struggling since late March to slow a wave of infections propelled by more contagious variants, with new daily cases soaring above 7,000 at one point and seriously ill patients straining hospitals in Tokyo, Osaka and other metropolitan areas.
New cases have since subsided significantly, paving the way for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to downgrade the state of emergency when it expires on Sunday to less stringent measures. The new measures will last until July 11 — just 12 days before the Olympics.
Suga said the relaxed measures will focus on early closures of bars and restaurants.
If another surge occurs and strains hospitals, "we will quickly take action, including strengthening the measures," Suga said, addressing concerns by medical experts. "We should be most cautious about causing another major upsurge."
Limits for the number of fans at sporting events will remain in place, and "the upper limits for the Tokyo Olympics will be decided in line with these rules," Suga said, suggesting that some fans will be allowed in Olympic venues.
Holding the Olympics before elections expected in the fall is also a political gamble for Suga, whose support ratings have tumbled over dissatisfaction with his handling of the pandemic, a slow vaccination drive and a lack of explanation about how he intends to ensure the virus doesn't spread during the Olympics.
Experts at a virus panel meeting Thursday gave their approval for government plans to downgrade the emergency in Tokyo, Aichi, Hokkaido, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka.
"We must do everything we can, and provide firm financial support as well," to minimize risks of a resurgence of infections, said Dr. Shigeru Omi, head of a government COVID-19 panel.
Japan does not enforce hard lockdowns and the state of emergency allows prefectural leaders to order closures or shorter hours for non-essential businesses. Those that comply are compensated and violators fined. Stay-at-home and other measures for the general population are only requests and are increasingly ignored.
At a parliamentary Health and Labor Committee last week, Omi cautioned that holding the Olympics in the middle of the pandemic is "abnormal" and warned that it would increase the risk of infections.
Omi, who accompanied Suga at the news conference Thursday, noted that more people are moving around in Tokyo, summer vacations are approaching, and new virus variants are spreading ahead of the Olympics. "There are many risks that can trigger an upsurge," he said.
A team of experts on Wednesday released a simulation showing a possible jump in cases during the Olympics if the spread of the new variants and people's movements increase after emergency measures are eased.
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters the government would not hesitate to issue another emergency declaration even in the middle of the Olympics to protect people's lives.
The state of emergency will remain in Okinawa, where hospitals are still overwhelmed, while Hiroshima and Okayama will be taken off the list.
Ryuji Wakita, the director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases who heads a government COVID-19 advisory board, on Wednesday said that even as more people are getting the jabs and most of the country's 36 million senior citizens are expected to be fully inoculated by the end of July, younger people are largely unvaccinated and infections among them could quickly burden hospitals.
"In order to prevent another upsurge, it is crucial to prevent the people from roaming around during the Olympics and summer vacation," Wakita said.
Suga has opened up mass inoculation centers and started vaccinations at major companies, part of an ambitious target of as many as 1 million doses per day. As of Wednesday, only 6% of Japanese were fully vaccinated.
In hard-hit Osaka in western Japan, hospital capacity has improved and new infections dropped to 108 on Wednesday, down from more than 1,200 a day in late April.
In Tokyo, new cases are down to around 500 per day from above 1,100 in mid-May. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said effective virus measures need to be kept in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.