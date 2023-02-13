Michigan State Shooting

Police investigate the scene of a shooting late Monday at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich. | Police say three people have been killed in shootings at Michigan State University.

The deaths are in addition to five people who were injured in the Monday night shootings, campus police said.

