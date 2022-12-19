DETROIT — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver.

The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.

