65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for ‘Harry’s House’ at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A night in music brimming with shocking upsets, historic wins, tributes for artists like the late rapper Takeoff and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the 65th Grammys were back in full swing Sunday. Once again, Beyoncé was in the running for the top honor.

Once again, the show ended with someone else winning album of the year.

