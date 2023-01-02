Tesla Sales

A Tesla charges at a station in 2021 in Topeka, Kansas.

 File photo | Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla said Monday that sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year.

The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.

