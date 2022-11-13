Kansas St Baylor Football

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass the ball past Baylor linebacker Matt Jones in the second half of an NCAA game Saturday in Waco, Texas.

 Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kansas State lost control of its path to the Big 12 championship game last week when quarterback Will Howard was watching from the sideline.

The super sub helped the Wildcats get it back, with a little help from undefeated conference leader TCU.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.